Switzerland dispatches first batch of COVID-19 relief supplies to Italy

Switzerland has dispatched the first batch of relief supplies against the COVID-19 pandemic to Italy, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said on Thursday.

Among the supplies, 10,000 protective suits worth CHF 100,000 (103,500 U.S. dollars) have been handed over to the Italian Civil Protection Department on Thursday, said FDFA.

The assistance package, as part of the “global fight against COVID-19 pandemic”, follows other relief supplies delivered to China, Nepal and Serbia earlier, and is also now in the process of being offered to Greece, according to FDFA.

FDFA also said that the second delivery to Italy is expected in the near future.

As of Thursday, Switzerland, a landlocked country with a population of 8.5 million, has reported 23,574 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and the death toll has reached 756.