Sylvester Stallone reveals natural gray hair sharing ‘Keep punching’ message on Instagram

Sylvester Stallone revealed he’s embracing his natural gray locks after years of dying them jet black.

The iconic Hollywood action star, 73, took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off his new look as he announced his mantra, ‘Keep punching’.

In the clip, the Oscar-nominated actor was seen chatting in the back of his car as he pumped his fist and stated: ‘Keep punching, my friend. Keep punching.’

Alongside the clip, the actor shared a motivational post that read: ‘Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying – it’s human nature.’

‘Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching.’

Fans were quick to comment on Sylvester’s new look, commenting: ‘Aren’t easy to live this long with the fame and power. Proud of you with the silver hair.’; ‘Woah sly you look amazing’

‘Stay grey my friend, Stay grey #staygold’; ‘You look Greyt champ’; ‘Stay true to the gray!! Looks good on ya!’; ‘Loving the gray’.

In the past few weeks, Slyvester has been pictured sporting a salt and pepper look, but has clearly allowed his previously dyed black hair to grow out.

Later on Tuesday, Stallone headed out for dinner in West Hollywood with wife Jennifer Flavin.

The couple were snapped leaving celebrity hotpot Craig’s hand-in-hand.

Sly was dapper in a black shirt and black blazer paired with blue jeans while his wife of 23 years was casually stylish in a brown turtleneck sweater and skinny blue jeans.

Last September Stallone said goodbye to his famous alter-ego John Rambo with the release of the final installment of the franchise Rambo: Last Blood.

He first portrayed the character in 1982’s First Blood’

Rambo: Last Blood was directed by Adrian Grunberg, and co-written by Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick.

Next up, he’s about to start filming a sci-fi drama Samaritan for Overlord director Julius Avery.

The film, according to Deadline.com, ‘centers on young boy who is out to discover if a mythic superhero, who vanished 20 years earlier following a tragic event, is still alive.’

Shooting is expected to begin in the coming weeks.