Taliban key commander among 4 killed in S. Afghanistan

Four militants including a Taliban key Commander Mullah Habib have been killed as the government forces targeted a hideout of the insurgent group in Zari district of the southern Kandahar province on Wednesday night, said an army statement released here Thursday.

Three more militants were wounded in the raid, the statement added without providing more details.

Describing Mullah Habib as a “notorious insurgent” the statement noted that Habib’s physical elimination could prove a major setback to the Taliban militants in Kandahar and its vicinity.

The security forces would continue to chase the militants elsewhere in the country, the statement further said.

Taliban outfit has not made comments yet.