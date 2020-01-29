Taliban say they SHOT DOWN US military plane in Afghanistan

The Pentagon has denied the Taliban shot down a US military plane over Afghanistan killing everyone on board, despite the terror group claiming responsibility.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group, said that high-ranking American officers were among the dead after the aircraft was brought down in Dih Yak district around 1.10pm local time.

US officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there were no indications so far that the plane had been brought down by enemy activity.

One of the officials said there were believed to be fewer than 10 people on board the small military plane.

It comes after footage was posted online by a Taliban-affiliated journalist showed wreckage of the plane with a US Air Force symbol on the side.

Footage taken by journalist Tariq Ghazniwal shows the burning remains of a jet lying in the snow as several people stand around filming.

Whilst most of the jet is a charred wreck, a USAF symbol is clearly visible on an engine attached to the tail fin of the plane.

The plane could be a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the US military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.

The highly-specialised aircraft work alongside drones to provide 24/7 support for US forces by linking incompatible communications systems together, which is especially vital when carrying out airstrikes.

The US Defense Department confirmed that a military jet crashed in Ghazni province in Afghanistan, but rejected Taliban suggestions that it was shot down.

Afghanistan US Forces spokesman Colonel Sonny Leggett confirmed in a statement that the aircraft was a US Bombardier E-11A, a type of jet used as an airborne communications node in the region.

‘While the cause of crash is under investigation, there are no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire,’ Leggett said.

He gave no information on casualties in the crash.

In 2015 a commando-style Taliban unit began gaining attention for a series spectacular, deadly attacks on Afghan security forces.

Known as ‘Sara Kheta’ or Red Unit, photos of the group were published by the Taliban on social media.

The images reportedly showed a training camp where recruits were being drilled on heavy machine gun use and anti-aircraft guns.

US Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for US Central Command, said that it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

Afghan officials initially said the plane was a Boeing passenger aircraft belonging to state-owned Ariana Airlines, though the airline subsequently denied these reports.

Arif Noori, a spokesperson for the province’s governor, said he estimated there were around 100 bodies on the ground and officials were looking for others.

The damage was so extensive it was difficult to identify the bodies, he added.

‘The only thing we can say is 385 is written in the wreckage and we don’t know which country or company it belongs to,’ he said.

‘There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe,’ CEO Mirwais Mirzakwal said earlier in the day.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the crash just 11 days after offering to stand down fighters in an attempt to restart stalled peace talks with the US.

The militants and US officials had been in talks about a possible deal to put an end to America’s longest-running war, but they were abruptly called off by Donald Trump last year.

The US president then signalled that he would be willing to restart talks during a visit to a base in Afghanistan over Thanksgiving.

Militant leaders said the following day that they would be willing to restart talks, but the process stalled over the issue of a ceasefire.

Just 11 days ago, Taliban leaders had said they were willing to stand down their fighters for 10 days in order to get talks moving.

The US said it was evaluating the offer.

The mountainous Ghazni province sits in the foothills of the Hindu Kush mountains and is bitterly cold in winter.

The crash comes amid sky-high tensions in the Middle East following the US drone strike which killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

Iran launched a dozen missiles at a US base in Iraq as ‘slap in the face’ for the killing, but warned of a wider revenge by kicking American forces out of the region.

The crash also comes after Iran admitted accidentally shooting down Ukraine Airlines Flight 752 over Tehran after mistaking it for an American flight, killing all 179 people on board.

The majority of the passengers – 82 – were Iranian, while 63 Canadians were also on board. Other nationalities included Ukrainians, Swedes, Afghans and Britons.

Monday’s crash also comes after three missiles were said to have scored a direct hit on the US embassy in Baghdad.

The embassy was targeted by Iranian militias in Iraq in the lead-up to Soleimani’s killing, and is thought to have motivated the strike on him.

Rockets have been fired into the Green Zone where the embassy sits several times in the past weeks, though have failed to score a hit.

There were no casualties reported as a result of Sunday night’s blast.