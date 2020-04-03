‘Tampa, you got a great one’: Patriots pay tribute to Tom Brady with full-page newspaper ad

The New England Patriots took out a full-page ad in the Tampa Bay Times thanking Tom Brady, the six-time Super Bowl winner and quarterback who left the franchise after 20 seasons to sign a two-year, $50million contract with the Buccaneers.

‘Thank you Tom,’ the ad read.

‘For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had.

‘When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish or how much you’d soon mean to an entire region.

‘You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT (greatest of all time) and forever a part of our family.

‘Your passion for the game, competitiveness and constant pursuit of excellence resulted in an unprecedented six Super Bowl victories, nine conference championships and 17 division titles.

‘You’re now recognized as the greatest of all time for what you’ve accomplished on the field, but you’re an even better person.

‘Thank you, Tom, for your countless contributions to the New England Patriots, and we wish you and your beautiful family continued success.

‘There will never be another Tom Brady.

‘To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community – take care of him. You got a great one.

‘With much love and appreciation, the Kraft Family and the New England Patriots.’

Robert Kraft is the owner of the Patriots. His son, Jonathan Kraft, is the team’s president.

Before Brady’s contract with the Buccaneers was announced, the quarterback thanked the fans of New England, the Patriots, and current and former teammates.

Brady posted messages on social media announcing that he would be departing New England.

Earlier this week, Brady officially signed his free agent contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believed to be worth $50 million guaranteed over the next two seasons.

NFL free agents were permitted to sign contracts beginning Wednesday after word of Brady’s agreement with Tampa Bay had been reported by multiple outlets.

However, the league’s requirements regarding contract signatures and player physicals coupled with the NFL’s coronavirus travel ban delayed the proceedings.

Brady took his physical in New York before signing the two-year deal worth $50 million, according to ESPN.

He previously said he hopes to play until he’s 45, but this contract would give him the option of retiring after the upcoming season or playing in 2021.

Brady commemorated the moment by posting a picture of the signing on Instagram while also giving his son Jack a photo credit.

‘Excited, humble and hungry,’ Brady’s post began. ‘if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day.

‘I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1

‘p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred.’

This was Brady’s first foray into free agency after being under contract with the Patriots for the previous two decades, winning six Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards over that time.

The former sixth-round pick now moves on to Tampa, where coach Bruce Arians and elite wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin hope to join Brady for his 10th Super Bowl appearance next season.

Even before the deal was made official, the Buccaneers saw a spike in season ticket requests and there are reports that Tampa is now a much-desired free agent destination.

‘Since word surfaced that Tom Brady is expected to land in Tampa, an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots’ QB there, per league sources,’ ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The Buccaneers could certainly use more talent following a 7-9 campaign in 2019, but their biggest need may be in the stands, where the club ranked 30th among 32 teams in home attendance last season, averaging 51,898 per game.

Within hours of reports of the team closing in on a deal with Brady, the website selling season passes for 2020 showed more than 2,400 people in a queue waiting for an opportunity to make purchases.

Following reports of his agreement with Tampa Bay, Bucs fans and ESPN’s graphics department got busy rendering images of Brady in the team’s red and gray uniforms. Others modified the team’s original logo – the image of a swashbuckling pirate named ‘Bucco’ – replacing the face with a winking Brady sporting eye black.

Brady ended his historic run in New England, announcing on social media Tuesday that he would become a free agent for the first time in his career.