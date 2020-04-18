Tanguy Ndombele’s agents contacted by Barcelona with Spurs star furious with Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho and Tanguy Ndombele have had a strained relationship during their time together at Tottenham.

Tanguy Ndombele is reportedly ready to quit Tottenham in the summer transfer window after being left shocked and appalled that Jose Mourinho turned up at his door earlier this week asking to come out and train, breaking the government’s strict guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak. Tottenham shelled out a club-record £54million to sign Ndombele last summer as Mauricio Pochettino looked to kick on after reaching the Champions League final.

But the club took a backwards step as they struggled in the first few months of the season. Ndombele was clearly finding it difficult to adapt to English football before Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November. Mourinho came in as the Argentine’s replacement and, while results have picked up since his arrival, the club still sit outside the European places. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has made it clear he wants to build his own squad at Tottenham, with Ndombele often on the receiving end of some tough criticism from Mourinho.

Mourinho has publicly slammed the midfielder on a number of occasions since taking over the north London club. And it appears as though their relationship took a turn for the worse this week when Mourinho caught Ndombele by surprise. According to L’Equipe, Ndombele had just finished his morning workout on Tuesday when the doorbell rang with Mourinho outside, telling him to come for a run with a few other players. The incident has since been slammed by fans, Spurs and government officials for flouting the coronavirus lockdown guidelines.

But it seems that proved to be the final straw for Ndombele with the report claiming he has informed his agents of his desire to leave in the summer transfer window. And he may already have strong interest with Barcelona said to be ready to offer him a way out of the club. It is claimed Barcelona have already reached out to Ndombele’s representatives to make their interest known. Mourinho has attempted to play down the conflict with the 23-year-old, but Tottenham may have to take a hit on their record signing. Spurs also face a battle to hold on to Harry Kane, who recently admitted he would consider leaving the club if they failed to challenge for trophies on a regular basis.