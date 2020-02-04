Tanzanian officials force men into humiliating anal examinations

Men in Tanzania have been forced into humiliating anal tests to check for spurious evidence of gay sex, according to a damning report published today.

The report by Human Rights Watch says the tests are a ‘medical travesty’ which can in some cases ‘rise to the level of torture’.

One gay man who tested positive for HIV was even told at a government-run hospital that ‘you got AIDS because these acts angered God’, the report says.

The report, entitled If We Don’t Get Services We Will Die, outlines what it calls a ‘systematic attack’ on LGBT people under president John Magufuli’s rule since 2015.

The report describes how government officials have closed down HIV testing centres and banned the distribution of lubricant which would allow safer sex.

In addition, police raids on meetings and training sessions which educate people about HIV have ‘instilled fear within activist communities’.

When police have arrested people for homosexuality they have sometimes ordered medics to carry out the humiliating tests to collect ‘evidence’ of gay sex.

Homosexuality is illegal in Tanzania under a colonial-era law which was later amended to allow for a life sentence as punishment.

‘These exams have no scientific basis and are a form of cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment that can amount to torture,’ Human Rights Watch said.

In one case, nine men were taken to Zanzibar’s largest public hospital and subjected to the bogus examinations after they were arrested in a series of raids.

The men were detained for about five days before being released on bail and the case against them has never been closed, it is believed.

They were also never allowed to see the results of the anal examinations, which doctors handed over to the police.

Describing the tests, one Tanzanian person, Kim, said ‘police officers were there with guns’ while the examinations were carried out ‘by force’.

‘We went to the maternal ward where the women go and give birth. They took this metal instrument and they stick it’ inside him, they said.

Going into graphic detail, they said: ‘It was very brutal and painful. Everything about that testing was very brutal.’

A 24-year-old gay man, Osman, said he was ridiculed by health workers at a government hospital in Dar es Salaam after he sought treatment for HIV.

‘You’re a good boy, why do you have gay sex? That’s why you got AIDS, because those acts angered God,’ he was allegedly told.

‘They also told me to stop these games and get saved, to chase out Satan, who caused me to have sex, and to find a wife, get married, and have a family,’ Osman said.

Another gay man, 38-year-old Medard, provided the quote in the title of the report – warning that people would die because of the closure of LGBT-friendly health services.

‘Whenever I had a health problem, I could go to those centres for help or to be connected to a healthcare provider that did not discriminate, that treated me like everyone else,’ he said.

‘These days, even if I have a health problem, I don’t have a place to go where I can describe my problem, so I just keep quiet.’

‘I would like the government of Tanzania to allow [LGBT people] access to health services. If we don’t get services, we will die.’

Officials are also accused of denying services to transgender people, accusing them of trying to ‘recruit’ others.

‘We had a meeting with [health officials]and they said they don’t want to hear anything in terms of issues of LGBT. They claim we are recruiting,’ said one transgender woman, Toni.

According to HRW, the crackdown began in 2016 when a transgender woman spoke to a local television station about her work with civil society organisations which provide condoms and lubricant.

The interview prompted a lawmaker to accuse the station of ‘glorifying gayism’, and it was forced to issue an apology.

In the following days the regional commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Paul Makonda, pledged to arrest gay people and anyone who followed them on social media.

Not long afterwards, the health ministry banned the sale of lubricants outside of government hospitals.

They also shut down scores of drop-in centres which had been established to provide HIV testing and counselling and distribute condoms and lubricant.

Another transgender activist and sex worker, who identified herself as Queen M, 31, said she had been ridiculed at public hospitals.

She said transgender women had also been increasingly targeted by police.

‘There was a time I was coming from a club, in a short dress. I did not have money,’ she said.

‘They said if you don’t have money what else can you offer. I had to have sex with five of them [police officers]the same night,’ she said.

Queen M. said that she also knew many people who had stopped taking their medication.

‘The funny thing is there are those who are still taking medication – but still their viral load is increasing, from stress, self-stigmatisation,’ she said.

‘At the end of the day, they end up dying.’

Magufuli promised in 2018 that his government would end ‘discriminatory actions related to harassment and/or arrests’ on the basis of sexual orientation.

That prompted the World Bank to lift a ban on missions to Tanzania while Denmark released $10million of aid which it had been withholding.

However, HRW says nothing has changed and urged donors to ‘hold President Magufuli accountable to his commitment.’

On Friday, the US State Department slapped a travel ban on Makonda, the outspoken anti-gay commissioner of Dar es Salaam, for ‘his involvement in gross violations of human rights.’