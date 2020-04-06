Tax refunds: Tomorrow is the deadline and backdated payments could be lost

TAX refunds can be claimed if a person feels they have paid too much in tax. The tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April which means time is running out for making a claim.

Tax refunds (or rebates) can be issued automatically by HMRC but claims can also be manually put through. The end of the tax year is tomorrow but fortunately, HMRC can be contacted even on Sundays.

Tax refunds can be backdated but only up to four years. Many people receive tax rebates for overpaying on their PAYE income, which means it will likely be a common source of claims. However, the deadline for claiming PAYE tax refunds for the 2015/16 tax year is tomorrow. If refunds from this tax year are not claimed by 5 April they will be lost forever.

Tax refunds do not solely come from employment income, however. The government detail it is possible to claim refunds if a person pays too much on the following: pension payments

income from a life or pension annuity

a redundancy payment

a Self Assessment tax return

interest from savings or PPI

foreign income

UK income if the person lives abroad

fuel costs or work clothing for a job

It’s possible many people may not even realise they can claim tax refunds from some of these options. Fortunately, the government provides a free tool which can help people with claiming for these areas. The tool starts by asking the user to detail which of the aforementioned elements they feel they’ve paid too much tax on. The following pages will vary with further questions depending on the initial selection but they will eventually end instructions on which state departments to contact and what specific forms could be needed.

HMRC can also be contacted directly online, through social media and phone although they have reduced opening hours on Sundays. Once the new tax year starts on the 6th a range of changes will sweep through. State pension payments will rise and changes to pension annual allowance rules will be updated. Universal Credit and other benefit payments will also rise after a five-year long freeze.