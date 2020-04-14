Tax year 2020/2021 changes you need to know about

THE NEW tax year commenced on Monday, April 6, meaning new and important changes have come into force for many Britons.

A new tax year often means a change in the finances of many people across the country. Benefit amounts can fluctuate, and contributions can also change according to government policy. Amid the coronavirus crisis, many people are attempting to gain a better understanding of their finances.

And the new tax year provides a fresh set of numbers and other important information to remember. Perhaps most notable is the ending of the controversial benefit freeze first implemented in 2016 by former chancellor George Osborne. Benefit amounts were held in place for four years which several groups condemned. However, the lifting of the freeze has affected several benefits which many Britons claim.

These include Universal Credit, Child Tax Credits, Working Tax Credits and Housing Benefit among others. From the start of the new tax year, these benefits have been given a widely welcomed 1.7 percent boost. Universal Credit, which many more Britons have become entitled to during the coronavirus crisis, is to undergo change as a result of both the pandemic and the new tax year. A £1,000 per year boost has been given to the standard Universal Credit allowance in addition to the new tax year rise.

This is fantastic news for those who are claimants, looking to use the benefit to make ends meet in a turbulent time. For a single Universal Credit claimant who is aged 25 or over, the monthly allowance will increase from £317.82 to £409.89. This new figure will be in place for one year as a contingency measure for the coronavirus. And for those currently in work, changes to National Insurance payments are notable in line with the new tax year.

National Insurance payments are provided to the government by workers over the age of 16. However, the threshold on which people start paying the contribution has recently risen from £8,632 to £9,500. This means any earnings above this amount are subject to 12 percent National Insurance contributions. And the Institute for Fiscal Studies has estimated this could be a saving of £120 per year on average for British households. The new tax year has also seen a significant rise in the State Pension.