Teacher, 50, assaults a 20-year-old sexual assault victim at an Oregon restaurant

An Oregon teacher has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman she recognized as the victim of a 2017 sexual assault.

Trisha Lynn Ebbs, 50, was dining at a local Hops N Drops restaurant in Keizer, Oregon, with the parents of the man who was convicted of the sexual assault, police say.

The teacher then noticed the victim – who is now 20 – sitting at a table with her father and another person.

The woman was the victim of a sexual assault that was investigated by the Marion County Sheriff’s office in 2017.

The male suspect in that case – now 21 years old – was charged with sexual assault against the woman and another, minor female.

Shocking security camera footage shows Ebbs walking up to the woman’s table at the restaurant, and shouting at her

Police say Ebbs screamed ‘various expletives attributable to Trisha Ebbs’ belief about the circumstances of the 2017 crime’, KPTV reported.

The footage shows the woman’s father shoving Ebbs as she yells at his daughter.

That prompted a much larger scuffle that involved men from both parties.

Witnesses told police that Ebbs was ‘on top of them’ when describing her behavior toward the victim.

The group was eventually separated by restaurant personnel until police arrived.

Ebbs was arrested for disorderly conduct and processed at the Marion County jail.

The woman was identified as a health teacher at North Salem High School by people in the comments under the police department’s post.

Ebbs had previously been employed at McNary High School as a wellness teacher.

A spokesperson for the Salem-Keizer Public School District said in a statement to KPTV that Ebbs was placed on administrative leave Monday.