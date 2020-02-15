Teacher allegedly had sex with 15-year-old student at her home while her own child was in the house

A female middle school teacher allegedly had sex eight or nine times with a 15-year-old student at her home, while her own child was also present in the house.

Ellarea Silva, a 34-year-old science teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, Louisiana, turned herself in to police on Thursday following allegations she had sex with the boy on multiple occasions last summer, authorities said.

The illegal fling began when Silva emailed the teen using both their school email addresses, an arrest report stated.

The communication quickly switched to their personal emails ‘so the school could not track’ it, the report said.

Silva then allegedly sent the boy nude photos and videos of herself, intentionally keeping her face hidden so she couldn’t be identified.

The relationship turned physical when the teacher then told the teen she wanted to have sex with him, authorities said.

The boy alleges Silva would pick him up from his home and drive him to her house where they would have sex.

He said they had sex eight or nine times in her home, while Silva’s child was also present in the house.

Silva is also accused of giving the boy a vape that may have contained THC, the chemical compound in marijuana, police said.

As the fling continued, the teen told Silva he wanted to make their relationship public and the teacher pleaded with him to stay quiet ‘due to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family,’ the arrest report said.

Silva was placed on leave from the school on January 24, the day authorities allegedly learned of the allegations.

The Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office launched a joint investigation.

However school officials and police did not disclose the nature of the investigation to the public.

On Wednesday, Zachary Councilman for District 5 Lael Montgomery slammed police for keeping quiet about the case, after the school principal reportedly sent him an email saying a student had ‘lost their innocence’.

‘If you’re [Zachary PD] not going to put the hashtag on the teacher that is accused of sexually abusing the child, then don’t use the hashtag no more,’ Montgomery posted on Facebook.

Silva turned herself in to cops on Thursday, the day after the allegations were made public online.

Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier released a statement defending the school’s actions and insisting ‘no one is covering anything up’.

‘The Zachary Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office have been handling this investigation. Immediately, when it was brought to our attention, we reported it to law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave,’ he said.

‘No one is covering up anything, nor sweeping anything under the rug. We are following the law; and I am unable to comment beyond this information.’

The Zachary Police Department confirmed that they became aware of the allegation ‘regarding the sexual abuse of a minor’ on January 24 and launched a joint investigation with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

‘At the conclusion of this investigation, a warrant was drafted for the arrest of Northwestern Middle School teacher, Ella Silva,’ police said in a statement.

Police are now asking parents of other students who may have had contact with Silva to report any concerns to authorities.

‘Detectives are requesting that parents of students who may have had contact with Silva talk to their children about their interactions with her and contact ZPD detectives at 225-654-9393 if they believe their child was victimized,’ the Zachary Police Chief said.

Silva is currently being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a bond of $225,000.

She is facing several charges including indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and oral sexual battery.