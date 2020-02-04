Teacher and meal prep queen reveals how to pack the perfect office lunchbox

With the new year well underway now, it’s not just parents but also office workers who have set New Year’s resolutions for packing their lunch for work.

But if you want to make sure your midday meal keeps you full until dinner, then you need to ensure you include the correct nutrients and a good balance of flavours.

Sydney-based teacher and ‘meal prep queen’ Katie Lolas recently shared how you can pack the perfect adult lunchbox – and her tips for navigating the supermarket to make sure you pick out the best ingredients.

If you want a nutritious and well-balanced lunch, Katie said you should always start your supermarket shop in the fruit and veg section.

‘Chances are, the fruit and veg section of your local supermarket is rammed full of pre-prepped options, such as mixed salads, chopped veggies in a roasting tin prepped and ready for the oven, zucchini noodles, microwavable greens and much more,’ Katie posted on Instagram.

If you invest in just a few of these, you shouldn’t have to do too much in the way of prep once you get home.

Katie recommends you shop seasonally to get the best deals – and keep an eye out for sales and promotions where you might score a good deal.

Right now, you want to be looking out for apples, bananas, berries, passionfruit, peaches, pears, avocados, capsicum, celery, onions, peas and lettuce – all of which should be reasonable in price at the moment.

Secondly in your shop, Katie said you should hit up the deli section – where you can find cheap roast chickens that go a long way towards helping you to prepare a decent meal.

‘The humble roast chook has been a staple at every Aussie gathering since the dawn of time, but not only that, it is a godsend when it comes to getting bang for your buck and minimising your meal prep time,’ Katie said.

A barbecue chicken will typically set you back between $8 and $12 in the supermarket – and Katie said this can generate between three and five cups of chicken for you to use in soups, sandwiches, salads, tacos and wraps.

Katie also recommends the butcher section of the supermarket – where you can find all sorts of deals if you know how.

‘It can be tempting to head straight to the refrigerated section for the pre-packed meats and proteins,’ Katie said.

‘But what seems like ease and efficiency can in fact set you back time and money in the long run.

‘Visiting the butcher counter for your meat means that you can purchase the precise amount of meat that you need.

‘This eliminates the need to purchase additional pre-packs to cover any shortfall, or conversely, having excess that you don’t need, thus saving you money!’

Katie reminded people that many butchers are happy to assist you with slicing, de-boning, tenderising and mincing while you’re in the supermarket – meaning less time in the kitchen later on.

Last but not least, you need some sort of grain that will make sure your lunch keeps you full up until 7pm or whenever you eat dinner.

‘I purchase the majority of my staples like brown rice, quinoa, black beans and chickpeas from Aldi or opt for a Homebrand Woolies or Coles version,’ Katie told FEMAIL.

‘The quality, taste and nutritional value is always on par with the more expensive brands, so why not grab the less expensive option?

‘Keeping your pantry stocked at all times is great too because you can create quick and easy meals using ingredients that you already have.’

Katie says things like hummus, casseroles and soups are easy to make out of long-life ingredients – and it also saves you a lot of money.

Katie has been preparing her meals to take to work with her for several years ago now:

‘I cook up my weekly batch of fresh food on a Sunday morning, to ensure I have everything ready for work on Monday,’ Katie said.

‘It takes between 1.5 to two hours depending on what I make. I always have my groceries ready though, so I can start cooking on Sunday morning.

‘I prepare five breakfasts and between four and five lunches each week. To change things up, I usually have morning tea at work on Friday and I grab something different from the shops for lunch.’