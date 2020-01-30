Teacher suspended after casting two children of color as slaves i

A teacher has been suspended from a Connecticut school after casting two children of color as slaves in a school play, in which they would be whipped by other children as part of their role.

Carmen and Joshua Parker, the parents of a fifth-grade biracial 10-year-old girl, are furious that their daughter was cast as a slave in a school play at West Woods Elementary School in Hamden.

‘I was trying to make sense of the whipping of the children, the children were going to be whipping the slaves ,’ said Joshua Parker, the girl’s father.

The girl’s mother, Dr Carmen Parker, added: ‘The scene starts with nameless slaves one and two getting pushed towards the ship by the slave owner and a child is acting as the slave owner.’

She added that the script directs the slave owner to ‘crack a whip at our children’.

The teacher involved was suspended from the school in light of their complaint but the couple feel it’s not enough.

They said they are hoping for a ‘plan of action’ as they feel the school district doesn’t respond appropriately to racist incidents.

Video courtesy FOX 61

A leaflet for the play is titled, ‘A Triangle of Trade: The Colonial Slave Trade’, and features an image of rowers transporting slaves on a canoe boat towards European ships.

The ‘triangular’ trade is a term used to describe the movement of slaves, raw materials and manufactured goods between Britain, the Caribbean and Africa before British Abolition.

Dr Parker said her problem was not with the play itself, but hoped the board would recommend diversity training for all educators.

She added that using a play to explore the issues of colonialism was misguided, as was to cast two of the slave characters with black children.

‘That’s not how you teach about civil rights,’ she said.

After the discovery that their 10-year-old had been cast as one of the slaves, they took the issue to the school principal. They said all the help he gave was a four-minute phone conversation.

Many teachers present during the board meeting applauded and pledged support to the couple.