Tear-jerking moment Air Force father surprises his son, three, at daycare after a year overseas

A three-year-old boy who brought his ‘daddy doll’ to daycare was stunned when his father walked in after returning from a year-long deployment.

Little Tatum was invited to show his classmates in Lincoln, Nebraska, the doll of his dad Michael Broderick, 40, in military uniform.

After saying he would give his father a ‘big squeeze’ if he saw him, the serviceman made a surprise appearance – with Tatum running into his arms.

In video footage of the reunion Tatum is seen sitting with teacher Kayla Johnson and explaining the doll was supposed to be his dad.

His father Michael had been on a year-long deployment with the US Air Force at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey from December 2018.

Tatum is then asked by Ms Johnson if he knows when his father is going to be home and if he misses him.

Although a little shy at first, Tatum confirms he would give his beloved dad a ‘big squeeze’ if he could see him.

As the little boy nods his head a fire exit door is flung open in the corner of the room and a delighted Michael walks into the Kids First Daycare Center.

A shocked Tatum immediately rises to his feet and runs over to his father to give him a big hug in the footage recorded on December 11.

Tatum’s mother Brittany, 35, said the deployment had been tough on the three-year-old and he would often cry at night because he wanted his father.

The family bought the daddy doll to help Tatum cope with Michael’s absence.

This year, the family are all relocating to a naval station in Sicily, Italy, bringing a sense of relief that they can all be together again as a family.

Brittany said: ‘The past year being separated was the hardest on our whole family. Yes, my husband chose this career, but my sons didn’t get a choice.

‘It’s a hard life at times with the goodbyes but in the end, we stand by my husband in his choice to fight for this country and we couldn’t be prouder of him.

‘Seeing the moment unfold my first thoughts were this was it, my son doesn’t have to say goodbye to his Dada anymore – we would all be together again and start our new life in Italy.

‘What I hope people see from the video is the reality of a military child’s life. Tatum who is three years old has been away from his dad half of his life already.

‘Lots of tears have been shed over that video, I know, the response has been great.’