Teen who ‘pushed his stepmother down the stairs’ is charged with her murder

A Georgia teen has been charged with murder after he allegedly pushed his stepmother down the stairs and she died the following day.

Austin Perot, 18, was arrested following the domestic altercation with Malgorzata Bozek on February 8.

Bozek was suffered multiple skull fractures in the fall which police say was caused when Perot shoved her down a flight of stairs at a home in Marietta.

Perot was initially charged with aggravated battery but the charge was upgraded to murder after Bozek died as a result of her injuries on February 9.

He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

Police have not disclosed any details about what led to the altercation.