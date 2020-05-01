Teen whose mother could pass for her twin reveals they are always mistaken for sisters

A 15-year-old has revealed that she and 33-year-old mother look so much alike that people are constantly mistaking them for twins.

TikTok user Kennedy Rian from Utah paid tribute to her incredibly youthful-looking mom, Chelsie D’Amico, on her birthday last month by sharing a video of them standing side by side — and many viewers couldn’t figure out who was who.

‘Happy birthday mamma, love you,’ she captioned the clip, which has been viewed more than 5.6 million times.

The video begins with Kennedy and Chelsie standing with their hands covering their faces as she shares just some of the things people have said about her mom.

‘U guys have to be sisters,’ one person commented, while another insisted that there is ‘no way she’s your mom.’

‘You guys look like twins,’ someone else gushed, and then there were those who couldn’t resist telling Kennedy that her ‘mom is hot.’

When they remove their hands and reveal their faces, it’s difficult to tell which one of them is the mom and which is the teenage daughter.

They both have highlighted blonde hair, light eyes, and dark lashes, never mind the fact that they have nearly identical facial features.

Some correctly guessed that Kennedy’s mom was the one wearing a black turtleneck simply because she had on a more mature-looking outfit compared to her daughter, who donned a Champion sweatshirt and beaded bracelets in the clip.

More than 3,200 people have commented on the video, with many admitting that they couldn’t tell them apart.

‘Wait who is the mom,’ one person asked. ‘I swear I can’t tell.’

‘Dang she looks like your older sister,’ someone else said, while another commented: ‘How old is she? Like 20?’

Some insisted that it was impossible for Chelsie to be her mom, but Kennedy insisted that she wasn’t lying.

‘Did ur mom have u in 4th grade?’ one person asked.

‘She aged well I guess,’ Kennedy responded.

Chelsie ended up replying to the comments, confirming that she is 33 years old and gave birth to Kennedy when she was age 17.

The married mom of three also has a younger daughter, Elliott, and son, Jagger, who both have blonde hair just like she does.

Chelsie revealed on Instagram in February that even the facial identification on her cellphone has trouble telling them apart.

‘I stole her from school today to go to lunch. She makes parenting a teenager a breeze,’ she captioned a photo of them together. ‘She can also unlock my phone with her face — which really is so weird because I don’t feel like we look THAT much alike.’