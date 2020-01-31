Tennessee judge apologizes for comments during discussion on hearing for black defendant 

A white Tennessee judge has apologized after saying in open court that he was ‘going to work like a regular white man’ and not ‘be a slave.’

Judge Haywood Barry reportedly made the comment while scheduling a hearing for a black defendant.

In audio obtained by The Tennessean, Barry can be heard telling an attorney on Tuesday: ‘I’m not working second shift. I’m going to work like a regular white man, as they used to say…I’m not going to be a slave.’

On Thursday, Barry apologized and said he was frustrated with scheduling when he made his remarks.

‘It was probably a very inappropriate statement,’ Barry told The Tennessean in a phone interview.

‘I’m sorry I made it. I’m ashamed of the fact that something like that would even come out of my brain.’

The Tennessee code of judicial conduct prohibits judges of bias, prejudice or harassment based upon race.

It’s unclear whether Barry would be reprimanded by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct, which handles complaints about judges, the newspaper reported.

Barry is currently serving an eight-year term as a General Sessions Division II judge in Wilson County.

According to The Tennessean, he does not plan to run for reelection when his term is up in 2022.

Lebanon defense attorney Jeff Cherry told the newspaper that the comments did not accurately reflect Barry’s character.

‘It’s not indicative of who he is,’ Cherry said.

‘I have seen him stand up for what is right constitutionally over and over again without regard to race, religion or socio-economic status.’

Barry is not the first Tennessee judge to have face backlash over racially or culturally insensitive comments.

In May 2019, residents called for the removal of Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey after discovering links he shared on Facebook saying ‘Jews should get the f**k over the Holocaust’ and calling Muslims ‘foreign mud.’

And a few months earlier, Montgomery County Judge Wayne Shelton came under fire for comparing black-on-black crime to the KKK.