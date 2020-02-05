Tennessee woman, 72, stabs boyfriend in face with scissors during drunk sleep arrangement argument

A 72-year-old woman has been arrested and jailed for stabbing her boyfriend in the face during a drunken argument about sleeping arrangements.

Pamala Holladay allegedly attacked the unidentified man with the cutting utensils last month in Tennessee.

The victim told cops it was because she was unhappy about her sleeping conditions, the details of which are unknown.

The altercation broke out on the 4400 block of Whittle Springs Road around 2.30am according to WVLT 8.

It’s unclear whose property was the scene of the incident.

The Knoxville Police Department said both people involved in the fight were ‘extremely intoxicated’.

Holladay’s boyfriend was treated at the scene for a laceration next to his eye, WATE reports.

The woman did not sustain any injuries in the fight but she was taken to UT Medical Center for a medical evaluation.

Now she has been charged with felony aggravated assault.

Holladay’s mug shot shows her wearing an oversized red smock and looking worse for wear with her curly hair loose.

Her arraignment is scheduled for next Tuesday.