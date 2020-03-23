Tennis braced for six-week suspension on ATP and WTA Tours due to coronavirus

Tennis officials are locked in talks over how to manage the season due to the coronavirus.

The ATP and WTA Tours are reportedly set for a six-week suspension to deal with the coronavirus according to the BBC. The pandemic has so far led to over 4,600 deaths across the world.

A report by Sky Sports Italy suggests an announcement from the Miami Open stating that the tournament will be called off is close. It would be the third major tennis event to be cancelled, following the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Fed Cup, which was due to be played in Budapest, Hungary in April. Earlier this week, ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said ‘the calendar beyond Indian Wells remains as status quo’. But as the sporting world attempts to manage the coronavirus outbreak, it appears the tennis associations are close to agreeing on a bold decision to postpone the calendar.

The BBC’s Russell Fuller tweeted: “Stand by for a possible six-week suspension of both the ATP and WTA Tours – the player councils are meeting today, and that seems to be the direction of travel (for the players, at least).” The six-week hiatus would mean the cancellation of events in Miami, Houston, Marrakech and Monte-Carlo on the ATP Tour and Guadalajara, Charleston and Bogota in the WTA. The Barcelona Open is due to start on April 20 and on Tuesday it announced the player list for the event with Rafael Nadal leading the field. In Spain, the tennis federation has called for all tournaments in the country to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.

While the Copa del Rey final, due to be played on April 18, was called off on Wednesday. And on Thursday, a meeting will take place to decide whether La Liga matches, which are to be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks, should be postponed altogether following a request from the players' union. Speaking on Tuesday, former world No 1 Lleyton Hewitt was already fearful of the tennis calendar being heavily impacted.