Terrifying moment Houston sports bar security guard shoots patron dead and injures another

Cellphone footage captured the heart-stopping moment a Texas security guard shot two people inside a popular sports bar, killing one and injuring another.

The deadly incident happened inside Ojos Locos Sports Cantina around 2am when a sudden fight broke out after three security guards tried to clear the premises at closing time.

It’s unclear what preceded the footage or what caused the altercation, but a security guard can be seen struggling with three men when he suddenly brandishes a gun and fires two shots.

Immediately the room descendes into chaos as shocked patrons watch an unidentified man fall to the floor and his friends gather around him.

‘I just heard two gunshots and then we turned around and they were like, “He’s dead, he’s dead. You killed him,”‘ a witness told ABC 13.

Another witness said: ‘Everybody was screaming. There (were) a couple girls crying. His best friend, two of his friends, were lying by his side crying, saying, “Why did you kill my friend? You didn’t have to kill him.”‘

In the footage, several others begin yelling and approaching the security guard, who takes out his gun again to point at the group. He eventually puts the gun away.

One person died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital. They are in stable condition.

Paublo Escobar, one of the patrons at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina, said it was his cousin who was injured in the shooting.

He recalled the scary moment with Click 2 Houston and explained the cellphone footage of the shooting.

‘When he pulls it out and shoots, you see me docking my head because I thought he struck me,’ he said.

Escobar says the bullet missed him, but hit his cousin in the right shoulder.

According to Escobar, the security guards started yelling expletives at patrons to get out and the guard in question pulled a stool out from underneath his cousin.

This caused a confrontation between the two, with the security guard reportedly pulling at his cousin.

Escobar said: ‘Nobody (was) swinging at him. Nobody is grabbing his weapon. Other security guards aren’t in that same mindset. This guy was out to kill. He was looking for justification.’

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and shared preliminary information.

‘At closing time, an armed security officer began shutting things down and one male was refusing to leave. A physical altercation ensued between the two and others began jumping in,’ Chief Ed Gonzalez said.

‘The security officer shot two; one is deceased at the scene and another has been transported to the hospital.’

The security guard has not been arrested or charged with any crimes, but authorities say he is cooperating with the investigation.

The names of the victims and the security guard have not been released.

The investigation findings will be turned over to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for presentation before a grand jury.

A spokeperson from Ojos Locos Sports Cantina released a statement.

‘A tragic incident occurred at one of our Houston restaurants this morning and we are still gathering details of what happened. Since this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to speculate at this time. We will share additional information when it is available,’ they wrote.

The sports bar reopened Monday morning.