‘Terrifying’ moment thousands of black grackle birds swarm the parking lot of Texas shopping center

Thousands of birds are seen taking over a Texas parking lot, leaving the area practically deserted in a video that evokes flashbacks to the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds.

One clip shows the swarm of grackles dominating the area in Fort Worth suburb Burleston on January 24, with a woman recording the moment later calling it ‘terrifying’.

‘This is just [expletive]crazy. Look at these birds, they’re like everywhere,’ the amateur videographer says. ‘Just thousands and thousands and thousands…’

As the camera pans, it shows many of the black birds soaring over the sky for an extended period of time.

Some are also seen taking over areas on the ground where vehicles are positioned in bays and no people are seen walking through the lot.

The footage evokes reminders of Alfred Hitchcock film The Birds.

In the 1963 motion picture starring Tippi Hedren, an iconic scene shows birds attack townsfolk at a gas station.

It had been a similar scene in the days prior to the video being captured.

‘The grackles had taken over this parking lot for several days prior to me shooting the video,’ Tracy Miller told Storyful.

‘It was truly terrifying with them swarming like flies. They were everywhere: rooftops, cars, on the ground, in the trees. The sky was abuzz with them all, and they were so loud!’

Great-tailed grackles are one of North America’s fastest-expanding bird species.

Houston Audubon says that since the 1960s, they have followed the spread of irrigated agriculture and urban development into the Great Plains and West.

The birds are a permanent sight in Houston and can be found in any area inhabited by humans that has some trees, according to the website.

‘They tend to congregate in large flocks and prefer shopping centers and fast-food store parking lots where there’s trash for food and trees or light posts for perching,’ Houston Audubon states.

The website also explains why Miller found them to be so loud.

‘Great-tailed Grackles have a wide repertory of songs and sounds including piercing whistles and creaks,’ Houston Audubon states online.

‘In the evening, raucous flocks pack neighborhood trees creating noisy roosting aggregations.’