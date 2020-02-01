‘Terrifying’ six-foot boa constrictor is discovered under a COUCH CUSHION in Kansas

A Kansas man found a six-foot boa constrictor under his couch cushions while looking for his keys.

The man, who has lived in the duplex for four years, has no idea where the ‘terrifying’ snake came from.

Police are now hunting for the owner of the reptile which they believe to be somebody’s pet.

Justin Bailey, from Rose Hill, Kansas, was getting ready for work on Monday, January 27, and searching for his keys after the weekend.

Thinking they may have slipped between the cushions of his couch, he began to feel around but something felt a little off.

Removing the couch cushion to have a better look, he was confronted with the six-foot reptile and immediately panicked.

‘So, I reach into the right side, and I feel something. That doesn’t feel right,’ Bailey told KSN.

‘Thankfully, I did not yell or have any visible reaction, but I’m telling you I was panicking on the inside.’

He immediately called 911 and Rose Hill Police Department arrived with Butler County Fire District to remove the animal.

The fire department called on their very own ‘resident snake charmer’ Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Linot to handle the animal.

‘He was very docile. So, I took my gloves off and just picked him up,’ Linot said.

Authorities still have no idea how the snake, which was identified as a red-tailed boa constrictor, came to be in Bailey’s couch or just how long it had been there.

‘At this time there is no update on the snake. An owner has not been identified and as of the last report I had the snake is doing well,’ Lt. Taylor Parlier from Rose Hill Police Department told the Daily Mail.

As for Bailey, he would be very glad never to see the boa constrictor again.

‘Hopefully, never have to deal with that ever again,’ he said.

‘I would very much like to know the story of how their snake got into my couch.’

The snake is currently in a temporary home at a pet store until an owner or new home is identified.

Locals commenting on the picture had mixed reactions as to whether they would be delighted or terrified to have made the discovery themselves.

‘I would of been so excited to see that beautiful snake under our couch! We love snakes!’ one Facebook user wrote.

‘Thank you to the owner of the couch. So many people would have just grabbed a hoe or shovel thank you for calling someone to pick it up,’ stated another.

If anyone is missing a pet boa constrictor and believes this may be it, they are asked to contact the fire department at 316-776-0401.