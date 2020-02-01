Terry Crews apologizes to Gabrielle Union for ‘invalidating’ her claims of racism and sexism at AGT

Terry Crews apologized to Gabrielle Union via a series of tweets on Friday.

In a five-part tweet thread the AGT host said sorry to Union for invalidating her experiences of racism and sexism on set.

Union was a judge on the show for only one season and was not invited back and NBC is still investigating her claims of a ‘toxic work culture.’

Tweeting at Union he wrote: ‘I want you to know it was never my intention to invalidate your experience— but that is what I did.’

‘I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business,’ he added. ‘With that I empathize with the struggle toward fairness and equality in the workplace.

Continuing: ‘You are a role model to the entire black community.

‘In my desire to be professionally neutral as your co-worker, I should have at the very least understood you just needed my support.’

Union has not yet responded publicly.

One person who apparently wasn’t a fan of Terry’s online apology was Gabrielle’s husband Dwyane Wade.

‘Someone please take @terrycrews phone,’ tweeted the 38-year-old former NBA star hours after the end of the AGT host’s thread.

Union joined the talent competition as a judge for its 14th season, which aired last year, along with former DWTS personality Julianne Hough. Neither were invited back for season 15.

The actress, 47, subsequently spoke out about experiencing racist comments and being told she was wearing her hair ‘too black’ for the AGT audience.

She also complained that judge-producer Cowell continuously smoked on the indoor set, Variety reported in November.

NBC has stated publicly that the network is taking Union’s complaints about troubling behavior on the set of AGT seriously and the network has spoken with Union as part of a formal investigation which is scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

Last week Crews made headlines and received backlash on social media, for defending AGT as ‘the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.’

He also said ‘ I can’t speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience.’

Union quickly took to Twitter to share her feelings on the comments, without directly mentioning Crews.

‘Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn’t lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth.’

Her comment on multiple witnesses seemed to be directed at Crews’ comment that it was only one witness, when she had five on her report.

Back in 2017, after Crews came out with an experience of sexual assault at the hands of a Hollywood executive, Union openly supported him

She tweeted at the time: ‘Terry Crews is a stand-up guy. Literally one of the nicest people in our industry. He is honest, kind & true professional. I believe him & stand by him. #MeToo.’

Crews then seemed to respond via crytic tweets, saying that he only owed loyalty to his wife Rebecca and that just because Union supported him, didn’t mean he owed her the same.

I’m a hog. You’re a chicken. Just ‘cuz you gave me eggs— Don’t mean I owe you bacon.” – Ancient Flint Michigan proverb.’

In his Friday apology Crews said he intended to acknowledge the pain of others

‘I spoke from my own personal point of view without first taking into consideration someone else’s experience,’ he also wrote. ‘I allowed disrespectful comments directed at me and my family to cause me to react angrily instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more harm.’

Adding: ‘It is my hope that I can amend any pain I have caused to those who were hurt by my words.’