Tesco and Asda slash price of chocolate Easter eggs – how to save whopping 50 percent

TESCO and Asda have slashed the price of Easter eggs just in time for the holiday. How can you get 50 percent off? This is the full list of treats on offer.
Tesco
Asda
With Easter fast approaching, many will soon be tucking into chocolate treats. Tesco and Asda have huge offers available for those picking up last minute Easter eggs. The discount applies to big brand chocolate including Cadbury, Nestlé and Galaxy.
Tesco and Asda have both announced price cuts to their chocolate eggs ahead of the Easter weekend.
Customers should only pick up the deal if they are already making an essential trip to the supermarket.
Those hoping to get their hands on discounted chocolate will be able to do so in stores and online.
Tesco
Tesco customers will be able to enjoy 50 percent off a range of medium eggs, cutting the cost from £1.50 to just 75p.
Aero Medium Easter Egg
Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Egg
Rolo Medium Easter Egg
Smarties Medium Easter Egg
Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg
Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium Easter Egg
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg
Cadbury Caramel Medium Egg
Tesco is also offering multi-buy offers on a number of other eggs in stores.
Asda
The supermarket chain is also offering a great deal for chocolate fans this easter.
A number of medium eggs have had their price knocked to just 75p.
Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium Easter Egg
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg
Cadbury Creme Egg Medium Easter Egg
Maltesers Medium Milk Chocolate Easter Egg
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Chocolate Egg
Smarties Medium Easter Egg
Mars Milk Chocolate Medium Easter Egg And Chocolate Bar
Aero Bubbles Medium Egg
KitKat Chunky Milk Chocolate Medium Egg
A number of large eggs have also been listed at two for £7 helping those who have a lot to buy for.
The multibuy offer includes a whopping 31 items and covers many large and giant eggs.
The discount applies to most Cadbury large eggs, with Mini Eggs, Dairy Milk and Dairy Milk Peter Rabbit Toy making the cut.
Many Nestle giant Easter eggs are also on offer, including Yorkie Collection, Milkybar MixUps and Aero Milk Chocolate.
The deal also includes a number of large Asda Extra Special chocolate eggs as well as Galaxy treats and Thorntons Chocolate Bunnies.
Shoppers can fill up on chocolate treats by taking advantage of the cheap deals that are in stores now.