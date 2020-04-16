Tesco and Asda slash price of chocolate Easter eggs – how to save whopping 50 percent

With Easter fast approaching, many will soon be tucking into chocolate treats. Tesco and Asda have huge offers available for those picking up last minute Easter eggs. The discount applies to big brand chocolate including Cadbury, Nestlé and Galaxy.

Tesco and Asda have both announced price cuts to their chocolate eggs ahead of the Easter weekend.

Customers should only pick up the deal if they are already making an essential trip to the supermarket.

Those hoping to get their hands on discounted chocolate will be able to do so in stores and online.

Tesco

Tesco customers will be able to enjoy 50 percent off a range of medium eggs, cutting the cost from £1.50 to just 75p.