Tesco, Asda and Morrisons introduce new opening hours for NHS workers during coronavirus

20 SHARES Share Tweet

TESCO, Asda and Morrisons have announced changes in their opening times for NHS workers. Tesco has also introduced new stores that will be open 24 hours a day for frontline staff.

Tesco

Asda

Morrisons

The supermarket chain, Tesco, has opened new stores that will allow NHS workers to shop at any time during the coronavirus crisis. Asda and Morrisons have also announced new shopping times for NHS workers.

Over the last few weeks, many supermarkets have adjusted their operations. This comes as the government issued a nationwide lockdown as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The opening hours in certain stores have been changed to allow time to restock the shelves. Many supermarkets have also allocated separate hours for NHS workers to shop in stores. When can you shop in stores?

Tesco The supermarket giant has announced it has opened new stores so NHS staff have time to pick up their groceries. Today, the company posted on Twitter to reveal the pop-up shops will be open 24 hours a day. The post said: “We’re supporting the NHS by opening Tesco NHS Nightingale stores in Birmingham and London. “They’ll be open 24 hours a day – to help frontline NHS Nightingale workers get the things they need, when they need them. Because now more than ever, #EveryLittleHelps.”

It explained Tesco has opened pop-up stores near temporary hospitals in London and Birmingham. The stores will be open 24 hours a day so NHS workers are able to pick up groceries at any time. Asda Asda has extended opening hours so most branches will be open between 8am and 10pm Monday to Saturday. In a post on Twitter, the supermarket explained stores would also open at separate times for NHS workers.

The tweet said: “Help us support our NHS staff, Care Home Workers & Carers by not shopping before 9am on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. “On these days we will be prioritising those key workers in our stores from 8am – 9am, so they can shop and get what they need. “We will also be opening our stores on Sundays an hour earlier, exclusively for browsing, for these key workers. “We ask NHS staff to please have their ID cards or registration numbers to hand and Carers or Care Workers to bring either a work ID or a letter from their employer. “We’re doing everything we can to keep our shelves stocked and our deliveries coming – so you can get what you need, whatever time of day you shop with us. Together, we can look after each other during these challenging times.”

Morrisons From Monday 20th April, Morrisons will open most stores between 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday. Other hours of the day will be reserved for NHS workers only. A Twitter message said: “Thank you to our very hard working NHS workers. “We continue to open our stores exclusively for you to shop between: Monday to Saturday: 6am – 7am. Sunday: 9am – 9.30am. Scottish stores on Sunday: 7am – 8am.” While making changes to the normal opening hours in stores, the supermarket put time aside for NHS workers.

Tesco

Asda

Morrisons