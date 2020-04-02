Tesco, Asda & Sainsbury’s introduce new opening hours for NHS workers – when can you shop?

TESCO, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Asda have announced new opening hours to help the elderly and NHS staff get their shopping as the coronavirus panic continues. When can you shop?

The coronavirus pandemic has left empty shelves across the country as Britons stock up on essential items. Supermarket chains Tesco, Asda, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s have introduced new opening hours to allow NHS workers and the elderly to get their shopping. When can you shop?

Tesco Earlier this week, Tesco announced NHS workers can enter their supermarkets one hour before they are due to open. A statement read: “We know that those working for the NHS may be finding it hard to find time to shop for their groceries at the moment. “So, from this Sunday, we’re going to introduce a special hour in stores for NHS staff as a thank you for all they are doing. “They can come to our large stores one hour before the usual store opening time every Sunday, and will be able to browse the store and select their shopping before the checkouts open.”

All shoppers need to do is bring their NHS staff card in order to access the supermarket. Elderly and vulnerable customers also have reserved times to access the supermarkets. The statement explained: “To ensure our more vulnerable and elderly customers can shop in-store, we will prioritise one hour every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning between 9am and 10am (except in our Express stores) and ask that customers respect this.” Asda The popular retailer has reserved shopping hours for NHS doctors, nurses and staff.

A statement from Asda CEO Roger Burnley said: “We know that our amazing NHS staff are working harder than ever, which is why, as of next week, we have decided to prioritise their access to our stores every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 9am in our larger stores.” This will come into effect on Monday 23 March and workers will be able to fill up their trolleys during those times. The shop is also reserved for elderly and vulnerable customers from the opening time until 9am. Sainsbury’s In a statement released today, Sainsbury’s Chief Executive Mike Coupe explained they would make further changes to their opening hours. Elderly shoppers will be able to fill up their trolleys for an hour in the morning before other shoppers have access.

A statement from Mike read: “Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, all our supermarkets will dedicate 08.00 to 09.00 to serving elderly customers, disabled customers and carers.” As well as this, the supermarket chain will offer exclusive delivery slots to those who are elderly, disabled or vulnerable. Sainsbury’s will also open early for NHS staff and social care workers to get essentials. “We have decided to allow NHS and social care workers to shop in our supermarkets for half an hour before they open each day,” Mike explained. “So anyone with NHS ID will be able to shop from 07.30 to 08.00 every day from Monday to Saturday. “We’re delighted to be able to offer priority shopping to all the hard-working NHS staff across the country who are working so hard to keep us all safe and well.”

Waitrose Waitrose has announced stores will protect “hard to find” and essential products for NHS workers. A statement said: “Waitrose shops will set aside a proportion of hard-to-find and essential products from every delivery that arrives into its supermarkets – exclusively for NHS staff, on production of an NHS card. “Whenever available, Partners in shops will reserve core grocery items to help get crucial basics to hard-working NHS workers – who often do not have flexibility over what time of the day they can visit a supermarket. “Also from today, NHS staff will be given priority checkout service in the retailer’s shops to ensure they are able to get through as quickly and easily as possible – through either dedicated NHS checkouts, Partners opening up new tills for them as needed or moving to the front of the queue.”

