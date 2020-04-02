Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Co-op issue urgent food recall – full list of items

TESCO, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Co-op have issued food recalls due to safety concerns on some of their products. This is the full list of affected items.

Supermarkets will issue food recalls when an item is thought to be unsafe for customers. Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Co-op have all recalled items as they may contain pieces of metal and plastic. This is the full list of affected products.

Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose The frozen lasagne item has been recalled as packs may contain metal shavings. This would cause an obvious safety risk for any consumers. The product is available to buy in Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose.

The Food Standards Agency website said: “If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. “Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.” The affected packs are 255 grams with the batch code 30-K269 and best before date of November 2021. Anyone who has the item can take it back to stores for a full refund.

Point of sale notices have been issued and will be displayed in all stores selling the food. The notices give shoppers more details as to why the product is being recalled and what they should do. Co-op The retailer has recalled a food product as it also poses a threat to the safety of customers.

The affected packs are 700 grams and have a best before date of July 2021. Products have been found to contain pieces of plastic which make them unsafe to eat. Co-op has issued a recall that urges customers not to eat the food item. It can be returned to the store it was bought and shoppers will be given a full refund. Food items are not often recalled, but customers should take it very seriously when they are.

When an item is recalled, customers are asked to return the product to stores. If there is a problem with a food product, it can also be withdrawn by retailers. If an item is withdrawn, it is taken off shelves in store.

