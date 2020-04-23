Tesco garage opening times: What time does Tesco petrol stations open?

TESCO petrol stations remain open during the UK lockdown – but what are the latest opening times?
Petrol stations have taken hit in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Under the current government guidelines, only essential travel is permitted during the lockdown.
People have been advised not to leave their homes unless they are critical workers, shopping for essential household goods, exercising once per day or in need of medical attention.
While filling stations remain open for the time being, the Petrol Retailers Association expects many branches will be forced to close soon due to the lack of business.
“Many petrol stations will have to close in the coming weeks, as sales of fuel dry up and their businesses become unviable,” the PRA said in a statement.
Fuel prices have also fallen dramatically in recent weeks as the UK follows the lockdown measures.
RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While fuel prices are at a three-and-half-year low, not many drivers are able to take advantage of them.
“We would normally be calling for prices to be reduced further due to the low price of oil.
“But in these unprecedented times we would urge people to support smaller independent fuel retailers in more rural locations otherwise they may end up losing them, to their future detriment.”
What time do Tesco petrol stations open?
Alternative opening hours may be in effect due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Before filling up, you can check times at your local Tesco store by visiting: www.tesco.com/store-locator/uk
Last week Tesco announced some changes to its stores in response to the ongoing pandemic.
The retailer has removed most of its purchasing limits but has introduced one-way aisles and a one-in, one-out system.
CEO Dave Lewis said: “As well as the measures we shared with you previously, we’re introducing one-way aisles and a ‘one-in, one-out’ system in stores.
“We’ve maintained longer opening hours to minimise potential queuing.
“Do ask your local store team for the quiet times.”
Lewis also said Tesco are moving the contactless payment limit to £45 and are increasing their online delivery slots.