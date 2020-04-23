Tesco garage opening times: What time does Tesco petrol stations open?

Petrol stations have taken hit in recent weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Under the current government guidelines, only essential travel is permitted during the lockdown.

People have been advised not to leave their homes unless they are critical workers, shopping for essential household goods, exercising once per day or in need of medical attention.

While filling stations remain open for the time being, the Petrol Retailers Association expects many branches will be forced to close soon due to the lack of business.

“Many petrol stations will have to close in the coming weeks, as sales of fuel dry up and their businesses become unviable,” the PRA said in a statement.

Fuel prices have also fallen dramatically in recent weeks as the UK follows the lockdown measures.