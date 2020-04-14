Tesco opening hours on Good Friday: What time is Tesco open on Good Friday?

TESCO’S opening hours could change over the Easter weekend. What time is Tesco open on Good Friday?

Tesco will be open during the Easter bank holiday weekend, but opening hours may vary. The UK is currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, meaning Easter celebrations may be a bit different this year.

According to the new lockdown rules people can only leave their house now for the following four reasons: Shopping for necessities

Once a day for exercise

Medical need or providing care

Travelling to or from work (if you can’t work from home)

The lockdown measures were introduced by the Government on March 23 for three weeks. That means the current coronavirus measures will last until at least Easter Monday on April 13. During the Easter Bank holiday weekend many grocery shops may have limited opening hours. To make sure you don’t head outside only to find the store closed, read below for Tesco’s opening hours this Good Friday. Remember to follow social distancing guidelines of keeping two metres (six feet) apart when shopping.

What time is Tesco open on Good Friday? This year, Good Friday will take place on April 10, and Tesco will operate with different opening hours. Tesco Extra, Metro and Superstores will open from 8am to 8pm on Good Friday. On Easter Saturday, the stores will be open from 6am to 10pm.

On Easter Sunday, Metro and Superstores will be closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and will be open from 8am to 8pm in Scotland. On Easter Monday, April 13, Tesco Metro, Extras and Superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm in England and Wales. In Northern Ireland, Extras and Superstores will be open from 10am to 7pm and from 8am to 8pm in Scotland. Tesco Express stores will be open during their usual hours. You can check the opening hours of your local Tesco using the store locator.

Tesco has also introduced shopping times prioritising NHS workers and the most vulnerable. Every Tuesday and Thursday NHS workers will be prioritised for an hour. This is along with a browsing hour before checkouts open on Sundays, all of which gives them dedicated time to shop for their essentials. This priority time will be available in all stores except Express stores. All Tesco stores (except Express stores) will be prioritising the elderly and most vulnerable for one hour between 9am and 10am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Tesco is also working on freeing up slots to help the most vulnerable get food delivered. Tesco said: “We know that it’s difficult right now to get a delivery slot for online shopping. “We’re at full capacity for the next few weeks, so if you’re able to shop in-store safely instead of booking a delivery, it would be a great help. “This will allow us to start freeing up more slots for the more vulnerable. “We’re looking at every opportunity to increase the number of slots available. “As we increase our capacity, we’ll also set aside more of these slots for our most vulnerable customers.”

