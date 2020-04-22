Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons & Aldi launch huge sale – how to get whopping 90 percent off

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose have huge offers available in stores today. With Easter now past, the supermarket chains have introduced whopping discounts on chocolate treats including Cadbury, Nestle and Ferrero Rocher.

Last weekend, many Britons will have celebrated with a selection of Easter eggs.

Now that Easter is over, many supermarkets have slashed the prices on a range of chocolates.

Offers shared on hotukdeals showed huge savings on brands including Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher and Maltesers.

This is the full list of deals available.