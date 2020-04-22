Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons & Aldi launch huge sale – how to get whopping 90 percent off

By Denis Bedoya  On  In Top Stories Leave a comment 

TESCO, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Aldi and Waitrose have introduced huge savings on some food items in stores. How can you save up to 90 percent?

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

Morrisons

Aldi

Waitrose

Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Morrisons and Waitrose have huge offers available in stores today. With Easter now past, the supermarket chains have introduced whopping discounts on chocolate treats including Cadbury, Nestle and Ferrero Rocher.

Last weekend, many Britons will have celebrated with a selection of Easter eggs.

Now that Easter is over, many supermarkets have slashed the prices on a range of chocolates.

Offers shared on hotukdeals showed huge savings on brands including Cadbury, Ferrero Rocher and Maltesers.

This is the full list of deals available.

Tesco

Ferrero Rocher Egg – was £5.99 now £2

Malteser Bunny – was £1 now 12p

Cadbury Mini Eggs – was £1 now 25p

Malteser White Truffle Easter egg – was £10 now £2

Lindor Extra Large Milk Easter egg – was £10 now £2.50

Maltesers Buttons Easter egg – was £5 now £1.50

Smarties Easter egg – was £1.25 now 18p

Sainsbury’s

Maltesers Hollow Milk Chocolate Easter egg – was £2 now 90p

Cadbury Crunchie Large Easter egg – was £2 now 90p

Cadbury Dairy Milk with Oreo Large Easter egg – was £3 now 90p

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Easter egg – was £8 now £2.40

Cadbury Bournville Easter egg – was £6 now 60p

Morrisons

Cadbury Mini Eggs Easter egg – was £1.25 now 25p

Dairy Milk Freddo Easter egg – was £1.25 now 25p

Nestle Rolo Easter egg – now £1

Malteser Buttons Easter egg – was £5 now £1

Aldi

Dairyfine Easter bunny – was 39p now 19p

Cadbury Creme Easter egg – was £1 now 49p

Maltesers Easter egg – was £1 now 49p

Aero Medium Easter egg – was £1 now 49p

Smarties Easter egg – was £1 now 49p

Mini Eggs Easter egg – was £1 now 49p

Waitrose

Cadbury Mini Eggs Medium Chocolate Easter egg – was £1.25 now 37p

Cadbury Creme Egg tin 409g – was £6 now £1.25

With Easter over, many treats are likely to be selling for a reduced price. 

The deals were found by shoppers across the country and prices may vary from store to store.

Those hoping to get their hands on cheap chocolate should only do so if already making an essential trip to the supermarket.

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

Morrisons

Aldi

Waitrose

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *