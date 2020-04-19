Tesco shopper reveals £68 a month shopping list for two as she shares four-week meal plan

SPENDING money on groceries can add up to be a significant outgoing regardless of which retailer one chooses for their weekly shop. However, after shaving £150 off their food shop, one thrifty budgeter has shared a £68 per month Tesco shopping list which feeds two people for four weeks.

With the UK in lockdown in order to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), many people have been making changes to their lifestyle. Among the key measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 23 was that shoppers should only do essential shopping such as for food, and to do this as infrequently as possible.

For many, that means altering shopping habits. From making a weekly groceries list to meal planning for the coming days, a huge number of households will be overhauling their lifestyles during this time. And, with the financial impact of the crisis hitting Britons in a whole host of devastating ways, many may also be looking to cut costs where possible. Earlier this year, prior to the coronavirus epidemic in the UK, one savvy Tesco shopper revealed how she managed to slash the monthly food bill for her and her partner from £220 to just £67.65.

The huge £150 per month saving came when Kayleigh Murray, 24, from Monmouthshire, decided to set herself and her partner Perry, 29, the challenge of completing a monthly food shop for under £100. Speaking to the money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk, she said: “My partner and I came up with the idea to set ourselves a challenge. “As long as it was under £100 we would be happy, as previously we were spending on average £220 a month. “We want to save money as we are planning a wedding and I need money to be able to get a car as I’m learning to drive.”

In order to achieve the radical reduction in spending, Ms Murray created extensive meal plans and shopping lists, in order to cut the temptation of impulse buying and to be more organised when it came to meals. “I just sat down and thought of different meal ideas with my partner,” she explained. “We were eating a lot of processed food last year and I didn’t want to eat like that anymore. I wanted to eat a bit healthier. “I wanted to make meal plans and shopping lists to cut down costs and food waste and to maintain a healthier lifestyle.”

The pair usually do their shopping online at Tesco, something which they finds reduces their temptation to pick up deals on items which they hadn’t intended on purchasing. “It’s so easily done as you think ‘look that’s on offer’, but online we only look for the stuff we need and we also opted for cheaper alternatives because at the end of the day everything is practically the same,” she said. “I have such a passion for cooking – I love it when we have a bit of everything left and I just throw loads of stuff together and hope for the best, but it always turns out delicious. “I can remember when we literally had no money and all we had was pasta and sauces and chorizo and cheese but it was one of the nicest meals we’ve had. My partner always says to me that I can make a meal out of anything and always make it tasty.” So, what would this savvy spender suggest others looking to save money do?

“My tips to people would be to shop online and make a meal plan first,” she said. “Check what you already have in your cupboards and freezer as you will be surprised how many meals you can make out of the stuff you already have in. “If you’d rather go into store, then take a list and stick to your list. Portion control your meals as well and stop buying junk food as we don’t actually need it. “My monthly food shop is under now £70 a month but with toiletries, washing products, dog food and cat food we spend just under £100 a month whereas before we were spending about £220.” Ms Murray, who now shares her recipes and meal plans on her own Facebook page called Cooking On A Low Budget, has also shared some suggestions of weekly meal plans. Meal plan week one Cereal, toast or scrambled egg on toast Apple, orange, banana or yoghurt Creamy mushroom chicken, mash and vegetables

Tomato and onion pasta bake

Thin cut steak, mushrooms, and salf and pepper potato cubes

Sweet and sour chicken and rice

Chicken curry with rice or chips

Pizza and garlic bread

Pie, mash and vegetables Meal plan week two Cereal or toast Apple, orange, banana or yoghurt

Chicken and vegetable soup

Spaghetti bolognese

BBQ chicken and chips

Steak, vegetables and jacket potatoes

Sausage dinner

Sweet and sour chicken Meal plan week three Cereal, toast or scrambled egg on toast Apple, orange, banana or yoghurt Pasta bake

Spaghetti bolognese

Thin cut steak, boiled potatoes and vegetables

Creamy mushroom chicken and vegetable rice

Chicken and vegetable stir fry

Beef curry with rice or chips

Sausage dinner Meal plan week four Cereal or toast Apple, orange, banana or yoghurt Lemon and herb chicken and jacket potato

Pizza and garlic bread

BBQ chicken and rice

Chicken and mixed vegetable rice

Pie and mash

Pasta bake

Chicken curry and rice

