Tesla passes Volkswagen to become world’s second most valuable car manufacturer

Tesla Inc has overtaken Germany’s Volkswagen as the world’s second most valuable car maker behind Japan’s Toyota, as the meteoric rise in the U.S. electric vehicle maker’s shares reshuffles the global market.

The change was driven by Tesla’s stock value, which has more than doubled in value in the last three months.

On Wednesday, the company’s market capitalization passed $100billion for the first time in its still young history, passing Volkswagen, the previous second-place company with a market capitalization of $99.4billion.

During the rally, Tesla leapfrogged more established global rivals: Honda, BMW, General Motors and Daimler.

Toyota still holds top position in the global car market, with a capitalization of $233billion.

The recent gains have been fueled by a surprise third-quarter profit, progress at a new factory in China, and better-than-expected car deliveries in the fourth quarter.

The gains highlight growing confidence among investors about the future of electric vehicles and Tesla’s shift from a niche car maker into a global leader in cleaner cars.

Yet, Tesla’s sales figures remain several times smaller than any of their current rivals, in spite of investor enthusiasm.

Based on 12-month forward sales estimates, Tesla is expected to generate $31billion in revenue for 2020.

During the same year, Toyota is is estimated to bring in $276billion, Volkswagen will bring in $283billion, and Daimler an estimated $191billion, according to estimates from Refinitiv data.

In fact, Tesla’s sales estimates aren’t enough to even put it in the top 20 in the world.