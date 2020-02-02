Texas man ‘used electrical cord to hang veteran’s black Lab because he was annoyed at her barking’

A Texas man allegedly strangled a disabled veteran’s emotional support dog with an electrical cord because he was annoyed by her barking.

Robert Leroy Edwards, 38, was arrested on animal abuse and child abuse charges after he killed Richard Hunt’s black Labrador retriever, Midnight, early Wednesday morning.

Edwards had been boarding at the home of Hunt’s teenage son Ian when he reportedly got enraged over Midnight’s barking and hanged the dog in a chicken coop.

Ian, who had been caring for six-year-old Midnight while his father was living in an RV, frantically called his father as the horror killing unfolded.

‘Come — now!’ the teen said. ‘He’s killing our dog!’

Hunt stayed on the phone with his son as he sped from Sarasota to the farm in Manatee County.

By the time he arrived, Midnight was dead.

Investigators said that after Edwards murdered the dog he went into the home and woke Ian, asking the boy to help him hide the body.

When Ian refused, Edwards repeatedly punched the boy in the face, Hunt told The Washington Post.

The disabled Navy veteran found Midnight’s corpse stuffed into a back compartment of the family’s boat, the makeshift noose still tied around her neck.

Edwards was charged with torture inflicting pain and serious injury resulting in death of an animal; child abuse without great bodily harm; battery by touching or striking; and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 38-year-old smiled in his mugshot, sporting a black eye and cuts on his face. He is being held on $62,000 bond.

Hunt said Edwards had been living at his son’s home for about a week before the incident. He said that while the boarder drank a lot, he hadn’t caused any trouble up until that point because he made a living doing handy work.

‘We have no idea what brings him to that point,’ Randy Warren, a spokesman for the Manatee County sheriff’s office told The Post.

Hunt has also been left in disbelief over the incident, and horrified by the thought of Midnight’s final moments.

‘I hope and pray that she was able to think of one of us who loved her and not that piece of scum,’ he said.

Hunt plans to attend all of Edwards’ court appearances and ensure that he is held accountable.

‘Biblical justice would be wonderful,’ he said. ‘Nothing that they can do to him will be bad enough in my opinion.’