Texas mother arrested after her bedridden daughter found dead during welfare check

A Texas mother has been arrested after her seven-year-old bedridden daughter was found dead in their home during a welfare check.

Officers in Bay City conducted a welfare check on Friday around 2.30pm and found the child, who suffered from a medical condition that kept her in bed, dead.

The girl’s mother Lauren Kay Dean, 26, was arrested and charged with three second degree felony charges of abandonment, endangering a child and imminent bodily injury.

The mother-of-three smiled in her mugshot after she was cuffed Friday.

Two other children, a five-year-old and a three-month-old, were also found in the home when cops discovered the dead girl and removed from the residence in the 2200 Block of Bordeaux.

It was not clear how the seven-year-old died or how long she had been dead for.

‘There was all kinds of, you know, the police tape and police over there and people walking around and everything,’ a female neighbor told KTRK.

‘That’s really sad because I have a 7-year-old right there so I wonder how that happened without anybody knowing, and especially if she had other kids too,’ another neighbor added.

Dean is being held at the Matagorda County Jail.

Police are still investigating the cause of death and are asking anyone with information to come forward.