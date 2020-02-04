‘Thanks NFL for having me’: Instagram model who streaked at the Super Bowl boasts about her antics

The scantily-clad Instagram model who was tackled by security team after she ran onto the field at the Super Bowl has boasted about her antics to followers.

Instagram model Kelly Kay Green, 27, changed her profile picture to her mugshot and posted an image of herself being led away by security with the caption ‘Thanks NFL for having me’.

She then uploaded a video of herself enjoying a night out until 5am on her Instagram, just a day after she spent the night in a police cell.

She was held on misdemeanor trespass charges after trying to run the field just after the start of the game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday.

Footage taken by a Super Bowl fan showed the blonde woman being pinned down by security before she was removed from the pitch.

And, in exclusive snaps of her leaving jail, she was seen holding the skimpy undergarments along with her phone and a file of official paperwork.

She told DailyMail.com that she tried to run across the field because ‘I was just living my best life’.

In her post ‘thanking’ the NFL for selling her a ticket to the game, she also wrote: ‘Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets.’

Online records for the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department say Green was held on trespassing charges, with a $1,000 bond.

She currently has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, and had recently been posting images from Miami Beach.

In an Instagram story after her release, she appeared in a bikini by a pool, saying: ‘Young jail bait out of jail. Fresh out the pen. Fresh out Dade County.’

Green also confirmed that her run onto the field was part of a stunt for the site Vitaly Uncensored, an X-rated site run by Russian-American Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

The site gained notoriety when model Kinsey Wolanski ran onto the field during the Champions League soccer final wearing a skimpy black leotard bearing its logo.

When asked why Vitaly hadn’t come to collect her from jail, Green said: ‘He’s probably not allowed to. That’s what cabs are for.’

She added that she didn’t care that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, adding that she is a Falcons fan.

Green could have faced up to a year in prison if she was convicted on the trespass charge.

In footage of her rush onto the field, six members of staff can be seen grappling with her on the right-hand side of the screen.

More members of staff rush around in an attempt to clear a path for the field invader to be removed from the stadium.

The players can be seen running out from the touchline in the background while they wait for the field to be cleared.

The clip cuts to the scantily clad woman being escorted out by guards with her hands secured behind her back.

The crowd begin to laugh and cheer in encouragement and the video ends shortly after.

Forbes reported the odds for a streaker to run onto the field as being 7/1.

But the penalties for doing so can include fines, jail time and life bans.

In the main event, the Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year title drought with a 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers.