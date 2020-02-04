That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson brands rape lawsuit ‘shameful’

That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson has slammed four women who have accused him of rape, saying the lawsuit they have filed against him and the Church of Scientology is just a ‘shameful money grab’.

Four women filed a lawsuit against Masterson in California last year claiming the actor drugged, raped and sexually assaulted them in the early 2000s.

The Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is a member, is also named as a defendant in the long-running lawsuit after the women claimed they were stalked and harassed by the church in a bid to silence them after they complained.

In the latest court documents filed in the case, Masterson has asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit.

Masterson’s new filing, obtained by TMZ, argues that the women haven’t specifically said what they’re accusing the actor of doing.

He claims the women are too vague with their allegations.

Masterson has also asked the judge to force two women, who have so far remained anonymous, to publicly reveal their names. He claims they are trying to hide to avoid potential scrutiny.

Two of the women named in the suit were Masterson’s ex-girlfriends – Chrissie Bixler and Bobette Riales – while the other two were only identified as Jane Does.

He said the women are all ex-girlfriends just trying to humiliate him.

The actor claims the four accusers are engaged in a ‘shameful money grab’.

He has always denied the allegations and said a criminal investigation two years ago did not result in any charges.

The women claim that when they came forward to report the sexual assault allegations against Masterson, the church allegedly conspired to stalk, harass, invade their privacy and cause emotional distress in a bid to intimidate and silence them.

In the initial lawsuit, Bixler said she dated Masterson for several years and joined Scientology ‘per his orders’.

She claims Masterson would regularly force her to have sex with him and says he ‘became violent’ when she refused, citing one occasion when he dragged her naked across their bedroom floor while berating her appearance.

Bixler claims that after the incident she was required to do an ‘ethics program’ where she told a church employee about Masterson’s alleged abusive behavior.

She said the employee told her it was her job as Masterson’s girlfriend ‘to give him sex whenever he wants it’ and that if she complied ‘these things wouldn’t happen’, according to the suit.

After coming forward with her allegations, she claims her dog mysteriously died from unexplained traumatic injuries to her trachea and esophagus.

According to the suit, Bixler claims she was also run off the road in June by a car that had been following her. In the same month, Bixler claims one of Masterson’s friends threatened to release nude photos of her taken when she was underage.

Another woman in the suit, Bobette Riales, claims she experienced similar threats, including being followed, watched and having her trash stolen after going to the police with her allegations against Masterson in 2017.

Riales claims Masterson, who she dated for two years from 2002, drugged and sexually assaulted her.

The other two women, who have not been identified, claim they experienced Masterson and his alleged abuse between 1999 and 2002.

Jane Doe 1 claims she may have been drugged by Masterson after he gave her two drinks and ended up alone in his guestroom where she fell asleep. She claims she woke up to Masterson having sex with her and fought him off.

A few years later, Jane Doe 1 said she again felt disoriented after having a drink given to her by Masterson. She claims she passed out and woke up to the actor raping her.

Jane Doe 1 claims she reported the incident to the LAPD on June 6, 2004, but said the Church of Scientology ‘mobilized’ against her to ensure no charges were filed.

The other woman, Jane Doe 2, claims she also felt disorientated after having a drink given to her by Masterson. Jane Doe 2, who was a member of the church since childhood, claims Masterson sexually assaulted her in the shower and in his bedroom.

Jane Doe 2 said she knew from Scientology that she would ‘not be permitted to report the assault to civil authorities outside of Scientology’ so she did not disclose the alleged incident to the LAPD until 2017.

Since reporting it, Jane Doe 2 claimed her phone and computer were hacked, her car was vandalized and she received harassment on social media.

Masterson has repeatedly denied all the accusations against him since they first came to light in 2017.

Netflix fired him from its show The Ranch after the LAPD confirmed they were investigating the allegations.

Masterson is best known for his role on That 70s Show.