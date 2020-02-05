‘That’s her legacy.’ WH slams Nancy Pelosi tearing up SOTU speech as Trump touts the ‘nice remarks’

Nancy Pelosi bragged to cheering Democrats Wednesday morning about her ripping up Donald Trump’s State of the Union address while the White House blasted the speaker for the move.

Pelosi got a rock star welcome from her Democratic Party when she met with them in the Capitol Wednesday morning.

Lawmakers greeted her with thunderous applause and gave her a standing ovation when she explained why she ripped up the pages of text.

‘He shredded the truth so I shredded his speech,’ she said, according to reports.

‘You are supposed to talk about the state of the union,’ she noted of the speech, ‘not the state of your alleged mind.’

And her Democratic lawmakers defended her decision to rip up the speech.

‘As far as I’m concerned, a shredder wasn’t available, so she did what she needed to do,’ Congressman Hakeem Jeffries told reporters in the Capitol.

Meanwhile, President Trump touted the ‘wonderful reviews’ he received for his State of the Union address.

‘It was a great and triumphant evening for our Country,’ Trump tweeted the morning after his third address, which saw more divisive moments than uniting. ‘Thank you for all of the nice remarks and wonderful reviews of my State of the Union Speech. It was my great honor to have done it!’

Trump was referring to Republicans’ reactions, considering the night was filled with ‘boos,’ groans and visible eye rolls from hundreds of Democratic lawmakers in the House chamber.

Following his tweet, he then reposted a myriad of positive reactions to the speech and other bashing Pelosi for tearing it in half.

After Trump finished his address Tuesday night, Pelosi took the pages containing the text of his speech off the desk in front of her and ripped it up, throwing it down to the side.

The move was made after Trump snubbed the House Speaker ahead of the speech – handing her a copy of his remarks and refusing to shake her outstretched hand.

The White House bashed Pelosi for responding by ripping up the official document, claiming she was taking a hit at all those honored that night by the president.

‘Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member’s reunion with his family,’ the White House Twitter account posted following her shocking spectacle.

‘That’s her legacy,’ the post read.

Trump defender and Georgia Representative Doug Collins told Fox & Friends Wednesday morning that Pelosi had ‘symbolically tore up the Constitution’ when she ripped the speech.

But Pelosi defended destroying what she called the ‘manifesto of mistruths.’

The California Democrat tweeted Tuesday night: ‘The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people.’

Trump had several guests in the House gallery boxes, which is a tradition for the president.

A notable guest was one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, who saluted the chamber as Trump announced him. He received a standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans.

The president also invited Carl and Marsha Mueller, who are the parents of a woman who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS during humanitarian work in Aleppo, Syria with the non-profit Doctors Without Borders.

While the president honored them during his State of the Union, they held up a picture of their late daughter.

Even though the speaker has received criticism from those on the right for disrespecting the night by ripping up the prepared remarks, she defended her decision, calling it a ‘dirty speech.’

‘I tore it up,’ she told reporters in the Capitol after the president concluded his remarks.

‘It was the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives,’ she added. ‘It was such a dirty speech.’

The night – usually one of rituals and courtesies between the executive and legislative branches of government – was instead book-ended by jaw dropping moments with plenty of head-shaking ones in between.

Trump’s one hour and 20 minute speech felt more like a campaign rally than a federal government address. In between boasting about the American economy and his killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, Trump handed out awards and reunited a military spouse with her husband, freshly home from Afghanistan.

It was a combination of the moments Trump loves best: the made-for-television attention grabbing tactics with overly boastful claims of his accomplishments. And through it all Democrats sat and watched, mainly in silence, some so infuriated by the spectacle they left the chamber.

The speech was so contentious and divisive that Pelosi tore it up when the president was done speaking. As he left the dais, she ripped the pages in half and threw them down. And Democratic lawmakers fled the chamber in droves when Trump was done talking.

Afterwards she issued a lengthy speech doubling down in ripping up her speech. She called it a ‘manifesto of mistruths,’ accused him of misleading with his claims about health care and hinted that she had no regrets about impeaching him.

‘We are always hopeful when a President makes a State of the Union address. We welcome any opportunity to extend the hand of friendship to find common ground on behalf of the American people,’ she said.

But then, the statement went on: ‘We had been told the President would have a positive message on health care.

‘Once again, President Trump was not truthful about his actions in court to destroy pre-existing condition protections. Once again, President Trump pulled his punch on his promise to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, which House Democrats delivered with the Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, H.R.3.

‘Democrats continue to urge the President to abandon his assault on seniors and families and to join us to deliver real progress in lowering the price of prescription drugs and making the bold investments needed to rebuild America’s infrastructure in a green and modern way.’

She added: ‘The manifesto of mistruths presented in page after page of the address tonight should be a call to action for everyone who expects truth from the President and policies worthy of his office and the American people.’

That appeared to be a reference to the Democrats’ failed impeachment which will inevitably end on Wednesday afternoon in his acquittal.

The extraordinary clash started when with Trump snubbed Pelosi’s outstretched hand after he came into the House chamber.

Trump handed Pelosi a copy of his speech when he reached the speaker’s dais – the same place she presided over his impeachment vote two months ago – but simply turned away as the Speaker took her copy of his speech, then stood in front of a chamber which echoed with cries of ‘four more years’ from Republicans – and where Democrats sat stone-faced.

Pelosi was visibly taken aback after Trump turned away from her offer.

But the speaker got in a few zingers of her own, proving she can give as good as she gets and creating a few viral moments of her own.

Pelosi did not give Trump the typical introduction a speaker gives the president. Usually speakers say something along the lines of: ‘Members of Congress, I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the President of the United States’. Pelosi simply told the House Tuesday night: ‘Members of Congress, the president of the United States.’

That moment set the tone for the rest of the night. Pelosi, at times, was seen biting her lip or holding up a page of the president’s remarks close in front of her face and staring at it intently as the president launched zingers at his political enemies through bragging about policy accomplishments or attacking what the Democratic opposition wanted to do.

She shook her head when Trump claimed he saved the pre-existing condition provision of Obamacare, a law Pelosi fought to get passed and the president tried to dismantle.

At one point, Pelosi put down the text of the speech and simply shook her head.

‘I’ve also made an ironclad pledge to American families we will also protect patients with pre-existing conditions,’ the president said during his speech.

Trump also vowed to protect two entitlements that are the benchmarks of Democratic values: Medicare and Social Security.

‘We will always protect your Medicare, and we will always protect your social security. Always,’ he said.

He also got in a snub at the progressive call for universal healthcare, known as Medicare for All. It’s not only a hallmark for liberal members of Congress, it’s being touted on the campaign trail by Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

‘Many experts believe that transparency which will go into full effect at the beginning of next year will be even bigger than health care reform. It will save families massive amounts of money for substantially better care, but as we work to improve Americans’ health care, there are those who want to take away your health care, take away your doctor, and abolish private insurance entirely. 132 lawmakers in this room have endorsed legislation to impose a socialist takeover of our health care system. Wiping out the private health insurance plans of 180 million very happy Americans. To those watching at home tonight, I want you to know, we will never let socialism destroy American health care,’ Trump said.

He also attacked Democrats – and Pelosi’s home state of California – for their stance on immigration, another topic he uses frequently on the campaign trail to rile up his supporters.

‘Over 130 legislators in this chamber have endorsed legislation that would bankrupt our nation by providing free taxpayer-funded health care to millions of illegal aliens, forcing taxpayers to subsidize free care for anyone in the world who unlawfully crosses our borders. These proposals would raid the Medicare benefits of our seniors and that our seniors depend on, while acting as a powerful lure for illegal immigration. That is what is happening in California and other states. Their systems are totally out of control. Costing taxpayers vast and unaffordable amounts of money,’ Trump said.

He also bragged about his border wall, which Democrats have refused to fully fund.

‘This will be a tremendous boon to our already strongly guarded southern border. Where as we speak a long, tall, and very powerful wall is being built. We have now completed over 100 miles and have over 500 miles fully completed in a very short period of time. Early next year, we will have substantially more than 500 miles completed,’ he said.

The chamber was notably quiet during several portions of his remarks on health care and immigration. Many Republicans wish to reform Medicare and Social Security. Plus the political attacks on the president’s rivals were an usual addition to the State of the Union address, which usually focuses on the president’s vision for American and his goals for the coming year.

Some of Pelosi’s Democratic lawmakers fought back against the president, standing during his healthcare remarks to shout ‘H.R. 3, H.R. 3.’

That bill is the legislation that would lower prescription drug bill costs. It passed the House but died in the Republican-controlled Senate. Pelosi named it after the late Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings, her close friend who championed the measure.

In one of the more unusual moments of the night, Trump awarded conservative talk radio show host Rush Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Limbaugh announced earlier this week he had advanced lung cancer. He was seen being brought into the Capitol in a wheelchair Tuesday evening. Trump, in his remarks, praised Limbaugh’s career and his reputation as a fighter.

‘Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man. Beloved by millions of Americans who just received a stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh. Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,’ he said.

Then he added his surprise for the host, who was visibly shocked at what Trump said: ‘Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and you inspire and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor. The presidential medal of freedom.’

The president asked first lady Melania Trump to do the honors. Limbaugh was seated next to the first lady in her box above the chamber. Melania rose to put the gold medal – on a bright blue ribbon – around Limbaugh’s next, pausing to straighten so it laid properly against his suit.

Another made for TV moment came when Trump introduced Amy Williams of Fort Brag, North Carolina, who was there with her two children and whose husband was deployed in Afghanistan.

Trump, in a stunning move, announced he was back from deployment.

‘Her kids haven’t seen their father’s face in many months. Amy, your family sacrifice makes it possible for all of our families to live in safety and peace and we want to thank you. Thank you, Amy,’ he said.

‘But Amy, there’s one more thing,’ he added. ‘Tonight we have a very special surprise. Your husband is back from deployment. He is here with us tonight. And we couldn’t keep him waiting any longer.’

With that, to Amy’s visible shock and near tears, her husband walked down the stairs of the box she was sitting in to hug her and their kids. Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle – including Pelosi – stood to applaud. Some shouted ‘USA, USA, USA.’

During his remarks, the president at times seemed to double as a game show host, giving away gifts.

He gave a scholarship to Janiyah Davis, a fourth grader from Philadelphia, to attend any school of his choosing. He praised 13-year-old, Iain Lanphier, he’s an eighth grader from Arizona, who wants to go to space, when he touted his new space force.

Among the other guests hosted by Trump and Melania was Afghanistan Army veteran Tony Rankins, a recovering drug user who is now a construction worker in a so-called ‘opportunity zone’ in Cincinnati, Ohio.

These zones were created by the Trump administration as part of the 2017 tax cuts and are low-income areas that receive tax advantages to drum up more investment.

The Trump administration has also touted the strides it has made toward decreasing overdose deaths – and last week White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway delivered a rare press briefing where she announced overdose deaths in 2019 decreased for the first time in decades.

Another one of Trump’s guests Tuesday night was Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz.

Trump also introduced one of his guests: Juan Guaidó – the Interim President of Venezuela and leader of the democratically elected Venezuelan National Assembly.

One of the president’s favorite lines on the campaign trail is to promise his supporters he won’t let Democrats turn the United States into a socialist country like Venezuela.

‘Thank you, Mr President. Great honor. Thank you very much. Please take this message back that all Americans are united with the Venezuelan people in their righteous struggle for freedom,’ he told Guaido.

That moment was one of rare bipartisanship when even Pelosi joined in the applause.

In a sign of the increasing tension between the speaker and the president, Pelosi did not stand or applaud when Trump praised Melania Trump’s Be Best campaign. First ladies usually warrant bipartisan support and praise.

‘Every young person should have a safe and secure environment in which to learn and to grow. For this reason, our magnificent first lady has launched the ‘Be best’ initiative to advance a safe, healthy, supportive, and drug-free life for the next generation. Online, in school, and in our communities. Thank you, Melania, for your extraordinary love and profound care for American’s children. Thank you very much,’ he told his wife.

The president also singled out Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell, the man who took the lead on ensuring a speedy impeachment trial for the president that would keep additional witnesses from testifying.

McConnell – with his power as the head of Senate – also stymied Democrats’ legislation, keeping it from reaching the president’s desk.

Trump specifically mentioned McConnell’s role in getting conservative justices appointed to the courts, particularly Neil Gorsuch and the controversial Brett Kavanaugh. McConnell, in 2016, did not hold confirmation hearings on Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, saying the newly-elected president should get the nomination.

His gamble played off.

‘Working with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – thank you Mitch – and his colleagues in the Senate, we have confirmed a record number of 187 new federal judges to uphold our constitution as written. This includes two brilliant new Supreme Court justices. Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Thank you. And we have many in the pipeline,’ he noted.

As his political rhetoric went on, Rep. Jackie Speier left the chamber when the president began talking about abortion. Former presidential candidate Rep. Tim Ryan also walked out as did three other Democratic lawmakers.

‘I’m also calling upon members of Congress tonight to pass legislation finally banning the late term abortion of babies,’ Trump said.

A protester was also removed during Trump’s speech when he vowed to protect the right to bear arms.

‘So long as I am president I will always protect your second amendment right to keep and bear arms,’ he said.

Pelosi was seen pointing up and gesturing at the protester. The person, Fred Guttenberg, was Pelosi’s guest. He’s the father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the February 2018 Parkland, Florida shooting.

Trump’s remarks came just hours after a new poll revealed he has reached record high approval ratings.

A Gallup poll shows Trump with 49 per cent approval, the highest this particular survey has recorded since the start of his presidency – and also revealed his approval is at 94 per cent among Republicans, which is a 6 per cent increase from a poll taken in early January.

The new high came as 46 per cent of Americans said in the same survey, taken January 16-29, that they are in favor of the Senate voting to convict and remove Trump from office.

Trump, however, ignored the elephant in the room in his remarks.

He declared that the state of the union is strong even as the two political parties remain bitterly divided over impeachment – and a vote on whether to acquit or convict the president will take place in the Senate the day after the annual address.

But instead of focusing on impeachment – which has monopolized Washington’s attention since the investigation was launched in September – the president spent his remarks focusing on the ‘wins’ of his administration while staring down those who want to see him removed from office.

Trump focused much of his speech on the economy, including the so-called ‘blue-collar boom,’ supporting working families through initiatives like lowering healthcare costs and he brought back one of his 2016 greatest hits: immigration.

He said his administration will continue to reform the immigration system and he more broadly touched on protecting U.S. national security.

The president touted taking out terrorist leaders, including U.S. forces killing ISIL commander Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani at the beginning of January.

The one word he didn’t mention in his nearly 6,000 word speech was the ‘I’ word: impeachment.

Wednesday the Senate will vote on whether or not to convict him on the two articles against him: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

He’s expected to be acquitted in the Republican-controlled chamber where it would take a two-thirds vote to convict him.

But even though the word wasn’t mentioned, it loomed over the bitterly divided atmosphere in the room.

And the style of the speech was vintage Trump: filled to the max delivered at warp speed.

He described his new way in his speech.

‘In just three short years, we have shattered the mentality of American decline and we have rejected the downsizing of America’s destiny. We have totally rejected the downsizing,’ he said. ‘We are moving forward at a pace that was unimaginable just a short time ago and we are never going back.’

The trolling continued after the speech was done.

After the president left the Capitol and was back in the White House, Pelosi used his favorite medium – Twitter – to comment on the evening.

‘Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done,’ she wrote, including a photo of the president rejecting her handshake.