The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OFFALY: Meat factory Carroll Cuisine has announced that it will suspend operations on its Tullamore site following criticism it received for resuming operations this morning despite a cluster of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks.

2. #ON PATROL: Gardaí conducted a number of checkpoints over the weekend in Kildare, Laois and Offaly following new regional regulations announced Friday to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the Midlands.

3. #GUILTY: Aaron Brady has been found guilty of involvement in the robbery that led to Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe being shot dead. The jury is still considering the charge of capital murder against him.

4. #TEDDY’S: Ice cream parlour Teddy’s, located at the end of the East Pier in Dún Laoghaire, was among the businesses ordered to close parts of their outlets in the latest publication of enforcement orders by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

5. #I GET KNOCKED DOWN: The Knock shrine will not be open on what would ordinarily be its busiest day of the year – the Feast of the Assumption on 15 August.