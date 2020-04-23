The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #NPHET Taoiseach Leo Varadkar faced questions from opposition leaders today on the lack of transparency around decision-making during the Covid-19 crisis.

2. #TRAFFIC The Government has said there has been no significant rise in the number of cars on Irish roads, despite “anecdotal” claims of increases in traffic volumes.

3. #ISRAEL Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has criticised a government formation deal in Israel which includes plans to annex territory in the occupied West Bank.

4. #WHO The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that countries should be worried about “second waves” of Covid-19 and warned that they should operate on the basis that the virus will be “with us for a while”.

5. #INFECTION The number of people that a person with Covid-19 is infecting in Ireland has reduced further, the Dáil heard today.