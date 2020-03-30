The 9 at 9: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #USA Senators have passed the largest rescue package in modern US history for businesses and ordinary Americans devastated by the coronavirus amid fears that New York could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.

2. #TALK TO ME Government formation talks have been accelerated by the Covid-19 outbreak as emergency legislation set to be passed by the Dáil today and the Seanad tomorrow could be the last supports introduced if a new government is not formed.

3. #CANCER Irish citizens who have been diagnosed with cancer and who have been undergoing treatment abroad are facing long delays in continuing their course of treatment due to the outbreak of Covid-19 across the world.

4. #MOTORS Test centres are remaining open despite more drastic measures being taken to stop the spread of Covid-19, with the NCT reporting that some customers aren’t showing up for appointments.

5. #FULL HOUSE Actress Lori Loughlin, husband Mossimo Giannulli and other prominent parents have urged a judge to dismiss charges against them in the college admissions bribery case, accusing prosecutors of “extraordinary” misconduct.

6. #CHRISTCHURCH One year after killing 51 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques, an Australian white supremacist accused over the massacre has changed his plea to guilty.

7. #COVID19 Two more deaths and a further 235 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total here to 1,564.

8. #FIRE Gardaí have launched an investigation after two men were found dead following a fire at a house in Kells, Co Meath overnight.

9. #HOMELESS As hotels limit occupancy to only essential stays because of Covid-19, families and individuals living in emergency accommodation are facing new challenges.