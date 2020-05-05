The amazing angular ‘micro home’ that bears an uncanny resemblance to the Star Wars Sandcrawler

Caravanning is something of an old-fashioned concept – but a space-age new mobile home is dragging it into the 2020s.

And when we say space-age, we mean it – this angular ‘micro home’ actually resembles a Sandcrawler transport from the Star Wars films.

It’s called Base Cabin and is clad in black rubber. The makers say to ‘blend in with the surroundings’ and to make it durable, but probably also for added mystery.

It was designed by Briton Ben Edwards from Melbourne-based Studio Edwards, who according to a statement took inspiration from the iconic Airstream trailer as well as the classic A-framed cabin.

His striking AUS$99,000 (£52k/$64k) retreat – which is designed to be transported on a trailer and wheeled to the desired location – is divided into three rooms over 160 square feet, big enough for a few creature comforts.

There’s a ‘cosy sleeping space’ – with enough room for a double bed – below the A-frame roof with a triangular window framing the view outwards.

A central toilet and shower pod, meanwhile, ‘is bathed in light from the roof-light above’.

And a sink and small counter fitted to the rear of the pod ‘provide kitchen functionality’.

There’s also an over-sized window ledge that serves as a place for ornaments and a seating area.

The studio adds: ‘We think that you don’t need excessive space to enjoy the pleasures of escaping and enjoying the natural environment. Our cabins are designed to not only deliver an exceptional experience, but to also connect within the landscape.’

Who says caravanning has to be dull and boring?

