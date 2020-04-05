The Apprentice in chaos as BBC axe filming due to coronavirus outbreak

The Apprentice’s 2020 series has been thrown into jeopardy after BBC bosses were forced to scrap filming due to the outbreak of Covid-19, coronavirus

The hit business reality series, which is headed up by Lord Sugar, was due to start production in the coming weeks but has now been but on hold indefinitely.

A BBC spokesman said: “In light of the spread of Covid-19, after much consideration, Boundless the producers of The Apprentice, have postponed filming in consultation with and supported by the BBC.

“We will continue to review all productions on a case by case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Insiders have told The Sun Online how The Apprentice bosses had hoped to jet the latest contestants around the world for the most dynamic series yet.

However, this is now impossible to do while ensuring the safety of the hopefuls.

A source said: “Filming has been scrapped for the foreseeable future so this year’s series may not air at all because of the coronavirus.

“There were trips abroad planned which can’t be filmed now, on top of the rest of the show – so everyone is expecting it to be cancelled altogether as there’s no knowing how long lockdown will go on for.”

The source added: “It’s a real shame as it is massively popular and brings in millions of viewers but we can’t see how it’s going to be possible to get it out on time.”

Last year’s show was won by Carina Lepore who had an artisan bakery business.

She took home the prize of a £250,000 investment as well as a partnership with Lord Sugar himself.

Carina beat of competition from Scarlett Allen-Horton in the show’s final who pitched her recruitment company.