The Bill returns: What happened to the cast behind Sun Hill’s finest?

Running for a mammoth 27 years from 1983, it was one of Britain’s most beloved police dramas. But what happened to Sun Hill’s finest after the station closed its doors for the final time? NADINE LINGE investigates.

Dependable and respected, Ackland was a firm fixture at Sun Hill nick. Big storylines included a murder attempt on her life and a promotion to Sergeant from Wpc.

Trudie served more than two decades on the show, appearing in the pilot and staying on until 2007.

She headed back to the soap world in 2011, as Emmerdale’s Georgia Sharma. Married since 1979, Trudie, 68, also has a famous daughter – Elly Jackson, otherwise known as pop star La Roux.

Pc Reg Hollis was the nerdiest and most downtrodden cop in Sun Hill, with his trademark Cockney nasal whine and love of model trains.

Actor Jeff, who admitted battling booze, spent a quarter of a century as Reg. When he was told he was being axed in 2008, he was so devastated he attempted to take his own life.

But post-Bill, he went to star in independent films and won an award for his acting at the Manhattan Film Festival in 2011. Now 64, he is unrecognisable from his days as clean-cut Reg.

Popular family man Tosh was never seen without his faithful raincoat but his constant financial struggles often left him in hot water.

But in real life, Kevin was a chronic alcoholic which saw him sacked from The Bill in 1998 after 10 years, for turning up drunk and failing to learn his lines.

Just days later he was admitted to a clinic to conquer his demons but left to go on a booze binge. He later choked to death on his own vomit, just one week after recording his final scenes for The Bill. His actor son James Lloyd followed in his footsteps and appeared on The Bill between 2004 and 2006.

Chris spent more than 15 years on the beat as tough-guy Burnside who made enemies among criminals and coppers alike.

He landed a spin-off show called Burnside in 2000 where he worked for the National Crime Squad, although it only lasted one series.

Now 73 and married with two children, Chris has appeared in EastEnders, Casualty and Judge John Deed. Most recently he was in 2015’s Celebrity Big Brother.

PC Stamp was one of the most popular characters and lasted more than two decades on The Bill before being written out in 2009 as part of a revamp.

Since then, he has had notable roles on shows including Law & Order: UK, Doctors and Holby City. He also earned an OBE for his charity work, which includes the showbiz Grand Order of Water Rats cause. Now 68, he is married with two children.

Dependable, devoted and upstanding, Cryer was a father figure to younger members of the force. Eric appeared in an incredible 788 episodes, before finally leaving for good in 2004.

But shortly after his departure, Eric suffered tragedy when his two-month-old grandson Charlie was killed in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami – the youngest known British victim.

Eric, 79, has carried on acting and appeared in 2017 film Dunkirk as well as EastEnders and Casualty.

There from day one, Carver started off on probation but rose through the ranks to CID, while also dealing with alcoholism and a gambling addiction.

Mark went on to star in EastEnders as Mike Swann, the dad of Mickey Miller and Dawn Swann. He also appeared in 2012 film Snow White and the Huntsman as well as Hollyoaks and most recently a 2019 episode of Vera.

Scott is best known for playing ladies-man Jack Branning in EastEnders, but he cut his soap teeth in The Bill.

He spent five years as lothario copper Hunter before jumping ship to Albert Square in 2007. Scott, 48, also did Strictly and Celebrity Masterchef and is married with one child.

After joining the cast as DI Nixon in 2001, Lisa stayed with The Bill until 2009 when the long working hours convinced her to leave.

She went on to become a regular on Loose Women, played David Wicks’ girlfriend Naomi in EastEnders in 2013 and moved onto Hollyoaks in 2016 as Tracey Donovan, later killed off. Lisa also did Celebrity Masterchef in 2018.

The 46-year-old has been with her partner Paul Jessup since 1997 and they have a daughter.

Hands-on Honey often put herself in dangerous situations, which culminated in her being shot by criminal Kristen Shaw in 2007 and dying from her wounds.

Afterwards Kim moved onto the stage and then starred in Hollyoaks between 2010 and 2011. She is also working on a new film based on The Krays, due out next year. Kim, 42, has two children.

