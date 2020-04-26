The Chase fans floored as Bradley Walsh ‘offers contestant a job’ after winning £3,000

The Chase host Bradley Walsh welcomed piano teacher Cate on to this evening’s show, with four contestants trying to take down Chaser Mark “The Beast” Labbett

The Chase ‘s Bradley Walsh put a job offer on the table during today’s show when piano teacher Cate stepped up to the plate.

Contestants Daniel – who is saving for his wedding – and Ollie went before her, bringing back £4,000 to the prize pot.

Hull-based musician Cate enjoyed a successful cash builder round, racking up an impressive £3,000.

The 47-year-old was determined to earn enough dosh to take her parents – Dot and Del – away on a swanky Scandinavian holiday.

She said: “My parents are amazing, I’d like to take them to Norway, to the fjords.”

Turning to Chaser Mark Labbett, her career as a piano teacher was drawn into question.

The Beast suggested Cate could practise her music at fellow contestant Daniel’s wedding – prompting Cate to kindly offer her services for free.

However, host Bradley had another idea in mind, as he put her forward for a job of his own.

The 59-year-old suggested Cate could dish out freebie piano lessons to his two children, saying: “I’ve got a couple of kids now you’ve offered thanks!”

Unfortunately, Cate’s luck ran out in the second round, as The Beast booted her out at the final hurdle.

Accepting her defeat, she remarked: “That’s the way it goes.”

Offering words of consolation, Brad replied: “Don’t worry because no doubt you’ll be able to take away Dot and Del to somewhere extravagant.”

Taking to Twitter, viewers were disappointed to say goodbye to Cate, certain she had the potential to go further in the competition.

One said: “Bye Cate, so unfair. Mind, can’t see them winning anything.”

A second agreed: “I agree she is a much better player than that.”

While a third chimed: “They are not doing well tonight are they?”

The Chase airs on weekdays at 5pm on ITV.