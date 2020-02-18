The Crown Series Four: Emma Corrin dons Princess Diana’s see-through skirt reveal

Emma Corrie was once again emulating the Royal icon Diana Princess Of Wales on Saturday as she resumed filming for The Crown Series Four.

The actress, 24, filmed the moment the Princess was followed through London by photographers as she left her job at a local nursery wearing an iconic see-through skirt that made headlines around the world.

Emma is set to play Diana in The Crown’s long-awaited fourth series, which will document Diana’s meeting and eventual marriage to Prince Charles.

For the scenes Emma took a stroll through the capital in a smart 1980s ensemble, which consisted of a simple navy blue coat, teal blue jumper and a pink blouse.

Taking centre stage in the outfit was the famous blue floral skirt, which thanks to a beam of sun offered a glimpse at Diana’s slender pins.

With her head faced slightly downwards in what became Diana’s signature pose, Emma filmed scenes which saw her followed by photographers through London.

At the time Diana was still working as a nursery assistant despite her aristocratic heritage, and sparked huge interest when it was revealed in the summer of 1980 that she and Prince Charles were an item.

Emma also appeared to be filming similar scenes in Diana sporting another 1980s-inspired look which consisted of a stylish green blazer, a red jumper and a tartan mini skirt.

The Princess appeared pensive as she was followed by the army photographers, who were also dressed in their own looks which could have been plucked from the famous decade.

Diana and Charles went onto marry in July 1981 in a lavish London ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, and they had their two sons William and Harry.

It comes after it was revealed that The Crown will end after its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton taking the throne as the critically-acclaimed show’s final Queen Elizabeth II.

Show creator Peter Morgan confirmed the Netflix drama – currently airing its third season with Olivia in the regal role – would not include a sixth season while revealing Imelda, 64, will take the role ‘into the 21st century’.

This means that current Royal scandals including the allegations made against Prince Andrew as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘Megxit’ drama won’t be featured on the Netflix hit.

Harry Potter star Imelda said: ‘I have loved watching The Crown from the very start. As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

‘I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.’

Series three of The Crown hit Netflix in November 2019, with Oscar-winner Olivia Colman taking the throne from Claire Foy, who portrayed the monarch in the first two seasons.

Peter said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to confirm Imelda Staunton as Her Majesty The Queen for the fifth and final season, taking The Crown into the 21st century.

‘Imelda is an astonishing talent and will be a fantastic successor to Claire Foy and Olivia Colman.’

Peter has also now revealed he decided against making a sixth season of The Crown because there ‘has to be distance’ between real life and the show.

The writer and producer admitted he had initially sketched out storylines for further episodes beyond series five.

But he explained to the Daily Mail’s Baz Bamigboye: ‘You can’t fully examine incidents that happened yesterday. There has to be ten to 20 years’ distance. And in some instances much longer.’

Peter promised the final series, which won’t be filmed until 2021 or 2022 will be ‘explosive’ and will culminate with Britain entering the new millennium.

However, the showrunner admitted he would like to visit the royal family again in five to 10 years’ time, but to examine a different period.

He said: ‘I don’t know yet, but I might go further backwards in time, perhaps before this Queen.’

The fourth series is currently in production at Elstree Studios and locations across the UK and will see the introduction of Diana, Princess of Wales, played by Emma Corrin, and Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

It was initially thought the series would run for six series, spanning six decades.

Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, said: ‘The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success.

‘It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world.

‘I fully support Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of season five, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end.’

Key moments in the Royal Family’s history the show will not cover includes Meghan and Harry’s decision to step back as senior Royals.

Meghan and Harry rocked the foundations of the Royal Family when they announced their shock decision as they ‘work to become financially independent’.

Executive producer Suzanne Mackie shared earlier this month: ‘To be honest, whatever the life of ‘The Crown’ is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day.’

Whilst Peter added back in 2018: ‘I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. Let’s wait twenty years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle.

‘I don’t know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t presume. She’ll only become interesting once we’ve had twenty years to digest who she is and what her impact has been.

‘If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically. I’ve got nothing to say about Meghan Markle.’

In a turbulent year for the House of Windsor Prince Andrew was also ‘sacked’ from all Royal duties by the Queen after a disastrous Newsnight interview about his years of friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.