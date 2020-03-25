The Division 2 down: Servers offline and patch notes for title update 8.4

The Division 2 is offline for scheduled downtime as Ubisoft rolls out a big new patch to the game – here’s what you need to know.

The Division 2 gets its latest update today as Ubisoft rolls out yet another huge patch to the game.

But in order to apply the huge new update, Ubisoft needs to take the game offline on all platforms first.

The game will be offline from 8.30am UK time , and will likely stay offline until 11.30am UK time – meaning we have roughly 3 hours of downtime to endure.

The update will apply title update 8.4 to the game, and that’ll introduce a series of new changes, fixes and balancing updates to the title – you can read about all those below.

This is the first update after the huge Warlords of New York title update that came to the game recently.

Gameplay changes

Balancing changes:

Developer Note:

The game was tuned in a way that playing the exact same enemy composition at higher difficulties and higher player counts would match to the expected gear of that difficulty and extra players added. However, since the game also adds more Elites and Veterans to accommodate higher difficulty and player counts, this caused tuning to overcompensate health and damage higher than intended. We are thus lowering many of these values.

Developer Note: We still intend Heroic and Legendary to be very challenging. Therefore, we are increasing the base difficulty to account for the health reductions for co-op scaling. Compared to now this means Heroic and Legendary will be a bit harder for solo players and 2-player groups, 3-player difficulty will stay roughly the same, and 4-player difficulty will be easier.

Lvl 30 WT1-WT5 Content

Developer Note: Pre-Warlords of New York content has lower maximum values to weapon damage, skill damage, and armor (etc.) than level 31+ content so difficulty is now tuned separately for pre-expansion world tier content.

PvP Balance Changes:

Skills

Developer Note: These changes should make the Cluster Seeker Mine feel a bit more responsive.

Bug fixes