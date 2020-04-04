The Explainer: How are other countries dealing with Covid-19 compared with Ireland?

THE WORLD IS united in fighting the spread of the coronavirus, but every country has had its own journey.

This week for The Explainer podcast we speak to reporters from four different countries to find out how things are going where they live.

When did the restrictions come in? How have their country leaders been dealing with it? Are there any local customs or habits which make have helped or hindered the actions being taken there?

First, we speak to Kate Connolly, the Guardian’s Germany correspondent. From her home in Berlin, she tells us about the government’s approach and how it is influenced by the country’s past, and how the restrictions are in some ways bringing people closer.

In the US, Marion McKeone (who you’ll know from the Last Word and Sunday Business Post) is hunkered down in LA. She speaks to us about how President Donald Trump’s approach has affected things – and how cannabis deliveries have become very popular in some areas.

Irish multimedia journalist Philip O’Connor, who is based in Sweden, explains why Sweden’s approach has been different to the restrictions in other countries.

Finally, Anthony Kuhn, who’s based in South Korea and is an NPR reporter, talks about the specificities of the restrictions there and how the country has approached testing for Covid-19.



Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guests were Kate Connolly, Philip O’Connor, Anthony Kuhan and Marion McKeone. Design by Palash Somani.