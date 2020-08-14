The Explainer: What the Covid-19 clusters tell us about the meat industry in Ireland

ON 7 AUGUST, new restrictions for Kildare, Laois and Offaly kicked in in order to curb Covid-19 rates in the counties.

This was due to an outbreak that was largely associated with meat processing factories in the region, and to some degree direct provision centres which are home to a number of factory workers.

The issue has shone a light on the conditions in meat plants and how they might be contributing towards the clusters.

On this week’s episode of The Explainer, journalist with the Irish Farmer’s Journal, Hannah Quinn Mulligan, talks us through what the Covid-19 outbreaks tell us about the meat industry in Ireland.

She talks Sinéad O’Carroll through how the clusters emerged; how important the meat processing industry is to Ireland; the conditions inside the plants; and the issues that staff might face.

She also looks at international clusters, and what this situation could mean for the future of the meat industry in Ireland.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was Hannah Quinn Mulligan of the Irish Farmer’s Journal. Design by Palash Somani.