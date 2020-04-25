The first mistake was to underestimate the coronavirus crisis, says FREDERICK FORSYTH

THERE is a fact of life that permits no rebuttal.

If you face a problem or enemy, the first absolute requirement is a fast and accurate analysis. Get that right and the plan of campaign that derives from it will work and you will win. Get it wrong and your efforts will result in a complete shambles. That is exactly the state we are now in. Virtually nothing has worked despite yawning delays.

Our frontline fighters in the NHS have been magnificent; the penpushers behind them useless. Our volunteers have been awesome; the jobsworths shuffling memos pathetic. So weeks after Covid-19 really took hold we are lethally short of protective clothing for them, masks for all, tests for all. Where are they? Held up by “procedures”. Bureaucracy rules and hundreds die. The first terrible mistake was to underestimate – the so-called plan to shrug off coronavirus, presume herd immunity and not stock up with now-desperately-needed protective kit. When the full blistering speed of contagion (all available to study abroad) became plain our rulers panicked and swerved to the opposition extreme. Hyper-scary figures were accepted as Gospel. The best advice was: test, test and test again. On that basis identify. Isolate the infected and their intimates. Let the fit rest keep the economy running. Accept that there will be tragic deaths but 90 percent will be among the very old and the already frail with pre-existing conditions. So where are all these test kits? Weeks into the crisis, held up like all else by bumbling bureaucracy. I believe I am perfectly entitled to say this. At 81 I know perfectly well I will not be released from lockdown any time soon, even though I feel fit as a flea, without a single symptom. But why should my 40-year-old neighbour be condemned to solitary confinement as his small company crashes? To save whom? Not me. Neither he nor his company will ever recover.

The key error at the outset was when our Government turned for counsel to the public, not private, sector. And it ignored the shrewd advice of Sunetra Gupta of Oxford, preferring the ultra-scary predictions of Imperial College London. The key difference is this. The private sector – trade, commerce, industry, banking – is staffed by people who know that if they fail they go into receivership. So they have dynamism, a cando outlook, a let’s get stuck in attitude. When did a department of bureaucrats last go bankrupt and all lose their jobs? The private sector contains our country’s go-getters and they were ultra-keen to help. But the jobsworths prevailed, the country was locked down and the economy has been crashed. The debts will take a decade, more likely 30 years, to amortise.

Back in the war when we were desperately short of fighter planes Churchill did not charge Sir Humphrey Appleby to form a committee and shuffle a few memos. He charged the rough, tough tycoon Max Beaverbrook with the job. And the Spitfires and Hurricanes rolled – just in time. That was what was wanted here. It wasn’t what we got. Look at the pitiful political marionettes at the daily TV briefing and see why. The promises of the mandarins, spoonfed to the politicos have proved worthless. The deliveries of the vital kit just did not happen in time. Will they ever? With fresh minds from the private sector now coming on stream, they might. But so very late, too late for some. Abroad we see the countries that got the analysis right and then went flat out are recovering. In the Orient and, in Europe, Sweden. Minimal lockdown, hourly testing, resurging economies, fewer deaths per million. If there is one lesson that all this could be used for in the future it is this: scale back our vastly overburdening bureaucracy and use the savings for those who deserve to be helped back up.