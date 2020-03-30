The Gambia receives donations from China’s Jack Ma to fight COVID-19

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Saturday donated medical supplies including 20,000 test kits, 100,000 face masks and 1,000 protective gears and shields to The Gambia through the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

Ma Jianchun, Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, said China decided to provide emergency medical assistance to support Africa due to the prevailing challenges confronting the continent.

“China and The Gambia are friends and reliable partners. We are here to receive more medical supplies donated to The Gambia by two foundations in China. These supplies represent sincere friendship from the Chinese people to the Gambian people,” he said.

The Gambian Health Minister Amadou Samateh hailed the Chinese foundations for the timely supports. He said the availability of such equipment will strengthen their capacity to fight the virus.

“With the donations of the equipment, these protective gears, the test kits, etc., we are going to deal with the cases we currently have in a better way,” he said.

The medical equipment from China is part of the continent-wide donations in support of actions toward the implementation of a joint continental strategy for COVID-19 led by the African Union through the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Gambia has so far confirmed three cases of COVID-19, with one death.